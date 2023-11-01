Patriots missing three key offensive players on new injury report

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A Patriots offensive personnel that already lost its top wide receiver in Kendrick Bourne over the weekend was missing a few other key contributors on Wednesday.
New England released its first injury report of the week ahead of the Patriots’ home contest against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with four players tabbed as non-participants during practice.
Starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (back) were all missing from Wednesday’s practice, while OL Calvin Anderson has now missed practice for the second-straight week due to illness.
Here is the Patriots’ full injury report on Wednesday:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
An already laboring Patriots’ offense can ill-afford to lose their best tackle in Brown moving forward. Even though Brown played every snap of New England’s loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the 30-year-old veteran has been dealing with several injuries over the last few weeks.
He even missed a stretch of action in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ win over the Bills on Oct. 22, eventually returning for New England’s game-winning drive.
It was to be expected that Parker was going to land on the shelf after Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott rocked him with a high hit during Sunday’s loss at Hard Rock Stadium.
With Parker likely on the mend, the Patriots’ receiving corps is now down to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a group of youngsters in Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, and former practice-squad player Jalen Reagor.
Even though Brown is utilized more as a blocking tight end, he has provided value on New England’s offense thanks to his big-play capabilities. Brown only has seven catches this season, but they have gone for 170 total yards — averaging out to 24.2 yards per catch.
