Patriots Patriots missing three key offensive players on new injury report Trent Brown played every snap on Sunday against the Dolphins, but has been dealing with several injuries. Trent Brown was missing from Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

A Patriots offensive personnel that already lost its top wide receiver in Kendrick Bourne over the weekend was missing a few other key contributors on Wednesday.

New England released its first injury report of the week ahead of the Patriots’ home contest against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, with four players tabbed as non-participants during practice.

Starting left tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) and tight end Pharaoh Brown (back) were all missing from Wednesday’s practice, while OL Calvin Anderson has now missed practice for the second-straight week due to illness.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report on Wednesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

An already laboring Patriots’ offense can ill-afford to lose their best tackle in Brown moving forward. Even though Brown played every snap of New England’s loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the 30-year-old veteran has been dealing with several injuries over the last few weeks.

He even missed a stretch of action in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ win over the Bills on Oct. 22, eventually returning for New England’s game-winning drive.

It was to be expected that Parker was going to land on the shelf after Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott rocked him with a high hit during Sunday’s loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Parker likely on the mend, the Patriots’ receiving corps is now down to JuJu Smith-Schuster and a group of youngsters in Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte, and former practice-squad player Jalen Reagor.

Even though Brown is utilized more as a blocking tight end, he has provided value on New England’s offense thanks to his big-play capabilities. Brown only has seven catches this season, but they have gone for 170 total yards — averaging out to 24.2 yards per catch.