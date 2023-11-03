Patriots Patriots place OL Calvin Anderson on injured reserve Anderson missed all of training camp and the preseason with a different illness this summer. Calvin Anderson is currently dealing with an illness separate from the one he endured over the summer, according to Bill Belichick. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Patriots’ offensive line carousel continues to spin into Week 9 of the 2023-24 season.

New England placed tackle Calvin Anderson (illness) on injured reserve on Friday. He will miss at least four games before he can return to play.

Anderson was listed as the only left tackle behind Trent Brown on the Patriots’ depth chart before the roster transaction.

Anderson missed all of training camp and the preseason this summer with an illness that landed him on the non-football injury list in late July.

The 27-year-old started for New England in weeks 1 and 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins. He played 100 percent of their offensive snaps in both matchups.

Anderson went on to play in weeks 3, 4, and 6, but was a healthy scratch against the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills in weeks 5 and 7. He was ruled ‘out’ by the Patriots ahead of their Week 8 contest versus the Dolphins and now sees himself on IR for the foreseeable future.

New England head coach Bill Belichick told the media on Oct. 27 that he doesn’t believe the illness Anderson is currently dealing with is the same one he endured over the summer.

“No, it’s not the same. Honestly, I don’t really know enough to talk about it,” Belichick said. “Are they related? I don’t know. It’s way over my paygrade.”

Upon his return to the field in late Aug., Anderson spoke of his gratitude for overcoming his illness and being physically able to perform again.

“I’m just so grateful to be back. When you go through certain things in life you realize how much you take for granted, even small things … I don’t even know how to describe the feeling,” Anderson told reporters on Aug. 29. “I’m blessed in a way that I was able to get through this and make it out on the other end of this.”

Kickoff for New England and Washington’s matchup is set for Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.