Patriots Patriots Injury Report: DeVante Parker ruled out against Commanders Parker and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson have been ruled out. The Patriots pursued DeVante Parker heavily, and Miami obliged with the trade request despite the fact that the 29-year-old wideout would be heading to a division rival.

The Patriots will be without DeVante Parker on Sunday after the receiver was ruled out with a head injury.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson will also miss the game against the Commanders with an undisclosed illness.

The Commanders will be without receiver Curtis Samuel, who has 35 catches for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

The Patriots listed ten players as questionable, including Christian Barmore, Trent Brown, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

With Parker out and Kendrick Bourne sidelined for the season, there will be opportunities for younger Patriots receivers such as Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Jalen Reagor to earn snaps.

The Patriots began the season with Anderson at right tackle, but Mike Onwenu has played the spot in recent weeks.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

OL Calvin Anderson, Illness

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

TE Pharaoh Brown, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee

DL Davon Godchaux, Illness

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

WR Tyquan Thornton, Foot

LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder