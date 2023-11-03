Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: DeVante Parker ruled out against Commanders

Parker and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson have been ruled out.

Ashley Landis
The Patriots pursued DeVante Parker heavily, and Miami obliged with the trade request despite the fact that the 29-year-old wideout would be heading to a division rival.

By Khari Thompson

The Patriots will be without DeVante Parker on Sunday after the receiver was ruled out with a head injury.

Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson will also miss the game against the Commanders with an undisclosed illness.

The Commanders will be without receiver Curtis Samuel, who has 35 catches for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.

The Patriots listed ten players as questionable, including Christian Barmore, Trent Brown, and Ja’Whaun Bentley.

With Parker out and Kendrick Bourne sidelined for the season, there will be opportunities for younger Patriots receivers such as Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Jalen Reagor to earn snaps.

The Patriots began the season with Anderson at right tackle, but Mike Onwenu has played the spot in recent weeks.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT
OL Calvin Anderson, Illness
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
TE Pharaoh Brown, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Knee
DL Davon Godchaux, Illness
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
WR Tyquan Thornton, Foot
LB Josh Uche, Ankle/Toe
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder