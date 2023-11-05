Patriots Live updates: Commanders lead Patriots, 3-0, through 1 The Patriots (2-6) are coming off a loss to the Dolphins and have dropped four of five. Mac Jones throws against the Commanders on Sunday. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Hello from Gillette Stadium, where the struggling Patriots (2-6) are hosting the struggling Washington Commanders (3-5).

New England has lost four of five, and Washington has dropped five of six.

Something has to give here – unless the game ends in a tie. It’s 60 degrees and sunny, and the weather looks like it will be great throughout the day.

LIVE UPDATES

1:32 p.m.: The Commanders lead the Patriots, 3-0, after 1, and are in New England territory again to start the second. Sam Howell is 9 for 12 for 86 yards so far. Jabrill Peppers broke up a pass near the end zone moments ago.

1:20 p.m.: Quality stop from the Patriots defense on third and 1. The Commanders take the lead on a 37-yard field goal from Joey Slye with 3:14 left in the first quarter. 3-0 Washington.

1:12 p.m.: After a Washington three-and-out, New England generated some momentum on its opening drive. Demario Douglas, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Hunter Henry all caught passes for first downs, but the drive stalled when Mac Jones overthrew Tyquan Thornton on fourth and 3 from the Commanders 39. New England is now 3 for 13 on fourth down this season. Still scoreless.

1 p.m.: The Patriots win the toss and defer (shocker). We’re underway.

12:58 p.m.: The Patriots honored the victims of Lewiston, Maine, with a moment of silence.

Today’s moment of silence honoring the victims of Lewiston, Maine. pic.twitter.com/yL9umC5UHk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 5, 2023

11:44 a.m.: Mac Jones and Demario Douglas are getting some work in with an hour-plus to go before game time.

11:37 a.m.: Davon Godchaux is rocking Salute to Service cleats.

11:34 a.m.: Here are the Patriots and Commanders inactives:

11:09 a.m.: Wide receiver Demario Douglas is showing his support for those in Lewiston, Maine.