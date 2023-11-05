Patriots Watch: Jalen Reagor drops deep ball from Mac Jones that nearly went for TD in Patriots’ loss to Commanders The Patriots went deep on 1st-and-10 and nearly pulled off a big play. Jalen Reagor had a chance to come up with a big play on Sunday, but he didn't deliver. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

The Patriots don’t produce many explosive plays. They entered Sunday’s game with 16 plays of 20 yards or longer, which is in the bottom-5 among NFL teams.

The Patriots had a real opportunity to complete one with 47 seconds remaining in the third quarter. New England, trailing by three, went play-action on first-and-10 and Mac Jones threw a deep pass intended for Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, a former first-round pick whom the Patriots recently signed to the 53-man roster after a stint on the practice squad, failed to capitalize on a well-placed throw from Jones.

Despite having a step on the nearest Washington defender, the ball went right through Reagor’s hands and fell to the ground as an incomplete pass.

The Patriots punted the ball away at the end of the five-play, 22-yard drive.

Reagor did help the Patriots with his blocking on New England’s most explosive play of the day, a 64-yard run from Rhamondre Stevenson. The offensive line, led by David Andrews and Sidy Sow on the play, opened up a huge hole for Stevenson and a downfield block from Reagor helped spring Stevenson for the score.

But the drop on the deep ball certainly didn’t help matters in a game the Patriots lost, 20-17, falling to 2-7 on the year.