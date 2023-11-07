Patriots Scott Zolak thinks there’s a ‘less than 50’ percent chance Bill Belichick returns as Patriots coach next season "It feels like each year, it's heading down." Bill Belichick and the Patriots are 2-7 this season. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With New England currently sitting dead last in the AFC with a record of 2-7, it’s safe to say that the Patriots’ 2023 campaign has already been lost.

But before fans can fully turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft and the hope that rests in what will be a busy offseason, Robert Kraft and the Patriots’ ownership group need to determine who will steer the ship for New England in 2024 and beyond.

And in the wake of a disastrous 2023 season — coupled with an extended decline for the franchise following the departure of Tom Brady in 2020 — former Patriots QB and 98.5 The Sports Hub radio host Scott Zolak isn’t high on the odds that Belichick will be patrolling the Gillette Stadium sidelines next fall.

“Here? Probably. … I’d say less than 50 [percent], honestly, Zolak said Tuesday when asked to give his percentages on whether Belichick will be back next season. “Because I think it’s not just about this year. I think it’s about the three-year plan. Three and change, post-Brady and where you’ve been and where it’s headed, and it feels like each year, it’s heading down.”

With the chances of a playoff berth all but shot at this stage of the 2023 season, Belichick’s job security has emerged as one of the primary storylines hovering over a sullen Gillette Stadium this fall.

“Yeah, my focus is on getting ready for the Colts,” Belichick said during his Monday morning press conference when asked if he’s received any assurances about his future for the remainder of the season.

As for whether or not he’s potentially coaching for his job on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany?

“I’m going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts,” he responded.