Patriots Bill Belichick said that Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm will be ‘out for a little while’ Belichick confirmed that it's a health-related matter. Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm earlier in the 2023 season. AP Photo/Doug Murray

The Patriots will be without offensive line coach Adrian Klemm for a period of time, according to Bill Belichick.

Asked if Klemm was at work on Wednesday, Belichick confirmed that he was absent.

“He’s going to be out for a little while,” Belichick told reporters during a morning press conference.

Queried for why Klemm is (and will continue to be) out, Belichick joked, “You want to put him on the injury report?”

“You trying to get me to violate HIPAA laws, that kind of thing? I’m not going to comment on somebody’s personal medical status,” the Patriots coach added when asked if it was a health-related matter.

Eventually, he confirmed that “it’s health.”

In Klemm’s absence, New England coaches will share his responsibilities.

“We’ll work through it on the offensive staff. Bill [O’Brien] will of course be a part of that,” Belichick explained.

Klemm joined New England prior to the 2023 season to coach the offensive line. Prior to that, he was associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach for the University of Oregon during the 2022 season.

During his playing career — which spanned from 2000 through 2005 — Klemm played for the Patriots for four seasons, winning three Super Bowls. Selected in the second round (46th overall) in 2000, he was Belichick’s first draft pick as New England’s head coach.