Patriots Report: J.C. Jackson will not travel with Patriots to Germany for Colts game "With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place" J.C. Jackson. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

J.C. Jackson will miss the Patriots matchup with the Colts in Germany on Sunday, according to Ian Rapport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

“With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place,” wrote Rapoport.

Jackson and fellow cornerback Jack Jones began last Sunday’s game against Washington on the bench. He wound up playing 53 snaps in the game, which was more than he played the previous week at Miami.

Bill Belichick told reporters after the game that Jackson and Jones were not benched. However, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reports that discipline did play a role in the amount of playing time Jackson received.

#Patriots CB JC Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany for their game against the #Colts, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place. pic.twitter.com/kNdbeI9RLs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023

“Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday, per sources,” Breer wrote. “Which was a part of why he started Sunday’s game vs. the Commanders on the bench.”

Advertisement:

The Patriots traded for Jackson after Christian Gonzalez went down with a season-ending injury. He has yet to record an interception this season. He has 17 tackles and six pass deflections.

The Patriots’ soonest game after the bye week will be against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Nov. 26th.

Patriots CB JC Jackson was late to the team hotel on Saturday, per sources, which was a part of why he started Sunday's game vs. the Commanders on the bench. Now, as @RapSheet said, Jackson won't be making the trip to Germany.



Reliability issues have long plagued Jackson. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2023