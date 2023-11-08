Patriots Report: Mac Jones’s decision making has ‘infuriated’ people inside Patriots organization "They've been sold this smart, efficient, game-managing quarterback and they're not getting it." Mac Jones. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Mac Jones hasn’t lived up to his billing as a strong decision-maker at the quarterback position, and it’s left people inside the Patriots organization angry, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“One thing that’s really infuriated people there, people in the building is the decision-making,” Breer said during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston. “They’ve been sold this smart, efficient, game-managing quarterback and they’re not getting it.

“The decision-making hasn’t been good,” Breer continued. “They see him passing up open receivers. They see things that, quite frankly, that you wouldn’t see from a quarterback who has those sorts of qualities.”

Jones has 10 touchdown passes against nine interceptions this season. Three of the interceptions have been returned for touchdowns. He’s averaging career-lows in completion percentage (64.8), yards per completion (6.1), and quarterback rating (80.2).

Mac Jones' decision-making "infuriating" people in Foxboro 🗣️@AlbertBreer cites play from 3rd quarter vs. Commanders that "baffled" coaches pic.twitter.com/7crPR2z3e9 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 8, 2023

“It’s not just about the physical limitations now, it’s also that it doesn’t feel like he’s really taking the coaching,” Breer said.

“That creates a much bigger problem,” Breer continued. “Because if this is who Mac Jones is, and we’ve see some of the defiance bubble over in the press conferences, if he’s not running the offense as prescribed, then what do you have? Because it’s not like he can put the cape on and be Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, so if you don’t have that one part of it, then what do you have?”

Breer pointed to third-quarter play when Jones scrambled instead of throwing the ball to an open Mike Geisicki as an example of poor decision making.

“I think that there’s some self-doubt too,” Breer said. “Because there are other examples of plays, I’m told, where he he’s checked to screens and they’ve gotten blown up. So, it’s just – it’s like the wiring is off right now.

“So, beyond everything else, the wiring is off,” Breer said. “When you check to a certain play because you see something and the play works and the receiver is open, and all you have to do is pull the trigger and make the throw and you’re tucking the ball and running around the corner for three yards, something is not right.”