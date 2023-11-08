Report: Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson missed curfew before being benched

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson both missed curfew at the team hotel before Sunday’s game against the Commanders, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.
Jones and Jackson did not appear in the starting lineup for the game. Jones played a season-low 30 snaps. Jackson played 53 snaps.
On Wednesday, multiple reports said that Jackson will not travel to Germany with the team for this week’s game against the Colts. Ian Rapoport of NFL media reported that the Patriots felt it would be best for Jackson to return to the team after the bye-week with a fresh start.
Jackson was not at practice on Wednesday, according to Reiss.
Jones was in attendance, though it’s not clear at the moment what his status for the game will be.
