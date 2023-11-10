Patriots injury report: 9 players questionable for Sunday’s game in Germany

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots arrived in Germany on Friday morning ahead of their clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England had everybody on the field for its morning practice minus the three already ruled out on Sunday.
Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson, and DeVante Parker, will not be active against the Colts. Jackson’s absence is not injury related, and comes a week after Jackson reportedly missed curfew the night before the Patriots played the Washington Commanders.
Brown is out for a combination of a personal issue and his ankle injury. New England coach Bill Belichick said both were a factor in keeping Brown state-side. Parker is recovering from a concussion.
The Patriots also listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game. Three cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and Myles Bryant, are all on the list. The uncertainty of New England’s corners could make way for newly-signed DB Alex Austin to play on Sunday.
Here’s the full injury report:
OT Trent Brown, Not Injury Related (Personal) / Ankle (DNP)
CB J.C.Jackson, Not Injury Related (Personal) (DNP)
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)
No Players Listed.
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
WR Demario Douglas, Ankle
CB Jack Jones, Knee
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR Matthew Slater, Ankle
OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder
Kickoff for Patriots-Colts is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Sunday.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.