Patriots Patriots injury report: 9 players questionable for Sunday’s game in Germany J.C. Jackson, Trent Brown, and DeVante Parker won't play against the Colts. Myles Bryant is one of three cornerbacks questionable to play on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Patriots arrived in Germany on Friday morning ahead of their clash with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England had everybody on the field for its morning practice minus the three already ruled out on Sunday.

Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson, and DeVante Parker, will not be active against the Colts. Jackson’s absence is not injury related, and comes a week after Jackson reportedly missed curfew the night before the Patriots played the Washington Commanders.

Brown is out for a combination of a personal issue and his ankle injury. New England coach Bill Belichick said both were a factor in keeping Brown state-side. Parker is recovering from a concussion.

Advertisement:

The Patriots also listed nine players as questionable for Sunday’s game. Three cornerbacks, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, and Myles Bryant, are all on the list. The uncertainty of New England’s corners could make way for newly-signed DB Alex Austin to play on Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

OT Trent Brown, Not Injury Related (Personal) / Ankle (DNP)

CB J.C.Jackson, Not Injury Related (Personal) (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

WR Demario Douglas, Ankle

CB Jack Jones, Knee

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

WR Matthew Slater, Ankle

OL Vederian Lowe, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise, Shoulder

Kickoff for Patriots-Colts is set for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Sunday.