'I can't say what I want to say': Bailey Zappe discusses game-sealing interception "Looking back at it, like I said, I could probably have just said, hey, throw it incomplete, live the next down." Bailey Zappe entered in a tough spot and was unable to lead the Patriots to victory in Germany.

Late in the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, backup quarterback Bailey Zappe entered in a rather unenviable position.

His mission was to come off the bench cold, revitalize a stagnant offense, and orchestrate an 86-yard drive in 1 minute, 52 seconds. Zappe, in for starter Mac Jones, hit Hunter Henry for 11 yards on third and 5, then Demario Douglas for nine before Rhamondre Stevenson picked up a first down on fourth and 1.

On the next play, Zappe busted out the fake spike, then threw the ball into triple-coverage. Rodney Thomas picked it off with ease, and that marked the end of the comeback that never was.

Afterward, when ESPN’s Mike Reiss asked Zappe what he saw on the final throw, Zappe hesitated, tilted his head, and said: “I can’t say what I want to say.”

Zappe then elaborated that the Patriots were behind on time, and they talked about gaining one yard per second in those situations.

“We were trying to get ahead of the time by taking a shot,” Zappe said. “We figured the play that we had, the fake spike, with trying to catch the defense off-guard.”

“That worked, but it was kind of me just trying to force it, trying to make a play to get us ahead of the time. Looking back at it, like I said, I could probably have just said, hey, throw it incomplete, live the next down, try to see if you can take another shot.”

Bailey Zappe’s fake-spike interception essentially ended the game between the Colts and Patriots 🤯



Zappe said the Patriots will look at it Monday or Tuesday and that he’ll learn from it.

He said he has 100 percent belief in himself if called upon to start.