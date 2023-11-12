Patriots Bill Belichick explained his decision to bench Mac Jones in Patriots’ loss vs. Colts Belichick was also asked if he's bothered by questions about his job security. Bill Belichick speaking after the Patriots' loss to the Colts in a regular-season game played in Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

After the Patriots’ 10-6 loss to the Colts in Frankfurt, Germany, Bill Belichick repeated his recent talking points as he addressed yet another defeat.

“Obviously, a disappointing game,” Belichick began at his postgame press conference. “Similar theme we’ve had with other games this year. Just too many missed opportunities in all three phases of the game. Just have to play better situational football and do a better job taking advantage of the opportunities we had.”

New England, now 2-8, is also once again mired in question marks at the quarterback position after starter Mac Jones was benched for backup Bailey Zappe on the critical final drive of the game. Both quarterbacks threw interceptions to end their days.

Belichick sidestepped questions about Jones’s future as the starter.

“We’ll worry about next week, next week. Game just finished like half an hour ago,” he said.

As for the decision to put Zappe in, Belichick provided a simple overview of his thinking.

“I just thought it was time for a change.”

“I made the decision, that’s what it was,” he said when asked if the decision was due to an injury-related issue with Jones. “We’ll deal with next week, next week.”

The subject of Jones continued through the press conference. Belichick faced an inevitable question: Does he still have faith in Jones?

“I have faith in all of our players,” he responded.

With the team struggling, speculation about Belichick’s future has grown louder. The longtime New England coach was asked if questions about his job security bother him.

“I just go out there and do the best I can every day,” Belichick said.

As for the pregame comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who acknowledged his disappointment with the season in a pregame interview, Belichick concurred.

“I think we all feel that way,” he said. “I think we’re all disappointed in the season, but we keep going here. We have seven games to go. We’ll be ready to go next week against the Giants.”

In what was the press conference’s only light note, Belichick appreciated the German crowd.

“Yeah, it was good,” he said of the atmosphere inside Frankfurt Stadium. “Good energy in the stadium. They were into it.”