Patriots Watch: Bill O’Brien screams at Mac Jones on sideline during Patriots-Colts The Patriots offensive coordinator expressed disappointment with the quarterback after their opening drive in the second half stalled out. Bill O'Brien and Mac Jones didn't have a pleasant interaction during Sunday's game against the Colts. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The Patriots took their offensive woes overseas Sunday, continuing their struggles to score points in a 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany.

Trailing 7-3, the Patriots’ offense was gifted good field position in the opening minutes of the second half when Myles Bryant intercepted Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew and returned it to the 50-yard line. The Patriots went on a promising drive, moving the ball 33 yards (all on the ground) before it fizzled on when Mac Jones couldn’t escape the pressure, tossing the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson for an incomplete pass on third down.

As the Patriots’ offense returned to the sideline, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien wasn’t pleased with Jones. O’Brien was seen by the NFL Network broadcast yelling at Jones as the two reviewed plays on the tablet, angrily pointing at something. Jones appeared to be calm during the part of the interaction that was shown on the broadcast.

To make matters worse, rookie Chad Ryland missed a 35-yard field goal, keeping the game 7-3 roughly halfway through the third quarter.

The Patriots’ offense ran into the same problem in the first half of Sunday’s game, converting just two of its six third downs. Jones – eventually replaced by Bailey Zappe late in the fourth quarter – was sacked four times on third downs in the first half and was sacked a total of five times, a season-high.

The Patriots entered Sunday’s game ranked 27th in total offense and 31st in scoring, constantly struggling as many hoped O’Brien’s return to New England would turn things around.