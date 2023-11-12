Patriots David Andrews defends Bill Belichick as rumors of hot seat continue to swirl following loss to Colts "I probably wouldn't be sitting here if it wasn't for him." David Andrews was asked about Bill Belichick after Sunday's loss. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Both Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have publicly acknowledged that the Patriots’ 2-8 start has been disappointing.

Belichick has been asked about his job status several times in recent weeks. Multiple reporters, including Ben Volin of The Boston Globe and Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston have said that Belichick is on the hot seat.

With the way this season has gone, along with his long and storied history with the franchise, it’s hard to tell what Belichick’s future with the team will be.

After Sunday’s 10-6 loss to the Colts, a reporter asked offensive lineman David Andrews if he still believed in Belichick after the team’s dismal start.

“May faith is in him. I probably wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for him,” Andrews said. “Not many people wanted me when I came out except for Bill. He was the only coach that came and worked me out, so I have a lot of confidence in him. I’ve had a lot of success. I believe in what he says, what he does because I know it’s helped me out in my career and become a better football player.”

Andrews signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015. He is now in his eighth season in the NFL and is a team captain.

“To be sitting here in Germany, I never thought a kid from Georgia would be sitting in Germany playing in an NFL game,” Andrews said. “Coach gave me an opportunity when that was all I wanted, and the Lord was good to me.”

Belichick has his share of supporters, Andrews included, as the Patriots go through the worst season of the coach’s 24-year career with the organization.

The results still stand. The Patriots simply haven’t been good enough to win much this season.

“We’ve just got to finish, everybody’s got to do a better job,” Andrews said. “We’ve all got to do a better job. Look, it’s been the same thing I could say. We’ve had opportunities. We just have to do a better job finishing.”