Patriots Patriots vs. Colts live updates: Patriots jump out to 3-0 lead The Patriots will look to right the ship over 3,600 miles away from Foxborough. Mac Jones and the Patriots will play in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

After stumbling out to a 2-7 start this season, the Patriots are hoping that a trek 3,600 miles from Foxborough will be the proper remedy for their extended woes.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to take part in their fourth international game in franchise history, with New England scheduled to take on the Colts at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday morning. Kick-off is set for 9:30 a.m.

The Patriots will once again be shorthanded going into Sunday’s game, as Trent Brown, J.C. Jackson, and DeVante Parker have already been ruled out. Jackson’s absence is not injury-related, and comes a week after Jackson reportedly missed curfew the night before the Patriots played the Washington Commanders.

Advertisement:

The Colts lost their starting QB and promising rookie Anthony Richardson for the season due to a shoulder injury, but an Indy offense led by Jonathan Taylor can still do some damage, especially if Gardner Minshew can limit his turnovers.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Colts.

Conor Roche also has a breakdown of six Colts to watch for on Sunday.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s international matchup, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

9:50: Isaiah McKenzie burns Myles Bryant for a 30-yard completion.

9:48: Patriots have to score a touchdown in their 10 opening drives this season.

9:45: Patriots’ drive stalls after Stevenson is stuffed and Jones is sacked.

But Ryland does connect on a 37-yard field goal. 3-0 Patriots.

9:38: A strong start for both Stevenson and Elliott. Need to get the ground game going.

9:36: A loud cheer in Germany after Gesicki picks up the first down.

9:34: Colts win the coin toss and defer. Mac Jones and the Patriots offense will get the ball first.

9:25: Sure sounds like a home game in Frankfurt for the Patriots.

“Please welcome the New England Patriots…” pic.twitter.com/aIgk1relWO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 12, 2023

9:05: A look at the Patriots’ O-line without Trent Brown.

#Patriots offensive line in warmups, as expected:



LT – Conor McDermott

LG – Cole Strange

C – David Andrews

RG – Sidy Sow

RT – Mike Onwenu — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 12, 2023

8:40: Here are Patriots inactives:

As expected, Patriots will be without Brown, Parker, and Jackson in roster moves that were announced ahead of Sunday. Ja’Whaun Bentley is another significant loss to New England’s run defense, especially against Indy’s Jonathan Taylor.

Advertisement:

With Parker out, rookie Kayshon Boutte is active for the first time since Week 1. Boutte played 55 snaps in New England’s season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with no catches on four targets.

8:30: Guten Morgen, Patriots fans.

Here’s a look at warmups from Frankfurt: