Patriots Jabrill Peppers plans to check in with Jack Jones to ‘see where his head’s at’ after benchings Jones played a season-low 10 snaps on Sunday.

Jack Jones’s playing time was limited again on Sunday.

He sat out the first quarter for the second-straight week and only played 10 snaps, his lowest total of the season.

Last week, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Jones and J.C. Jackson missed curfew at the team’s hotel ahead of the Washington game. Both cornerbacks began the game against the Commanders on the bench. Jackson did not make the trip to Germany. Jones played sparingly against the Colts.

Chris Mason of MassLive reports that Jones looked disengaged on the sideline during Sunday’s game, sitting on the bench while other reserve defenders were standing.

According to Mason, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers said he didn’t know the reason for Jones’s behavior.

“No, not yet,” Peppers said, according to MassLive. “But I’ve got a very good relationship with him. I’m going to go talk to him, see where his head’s at. We’ve got a bye week coming up. Chill out and refresh, reload and come back ready to go to New York.”

Last Tuesday, cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino said he wasn’t concerned about Jones’s behavior because it wasn’t a regular occurrence.

Images on social media appeared to show Jones sitting on the bench away from the other defenders during last week’s game. This week, the behavior reportedly spilled over into the Colts game.

Nonetheless, Peppers was “encouraged” by the way Jones responded to last week’s punishment which allowed him to make the trip, Mason wrote.

“He’s responded. We’re all grown men. He took it like a man,” Peppers said. “He knows what we expect from him. He knows what the team expects from him. And we expect that we’ll get that from him. So it is what it is. We handled it. It’s behind us now. The only thing to do is come out here with a win.”