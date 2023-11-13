Patriots Patriots are reportedly releasing cornerback Jack Jones Jones was a fourth-round pick by New England in 2022. Jack Jones playing for the Patriots against the Commanders in Nov. 2023. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Patriots are reportedly waiving cornerback Jack Jones, according to a Monday report following the team’s 10-6 loss against the Colts in Week 10.

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, New England is cutting Jones after he played 10 snaps on defense in Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis. Garafolo said that he confirmed the news with Jones’s agent.

The decision to cut Jones comes after a recent period of time in which he reportedly missed curfew ahead of a Week 9 game against Washington along with then-teammate J.C. Jackson.

The two players were subsequently benched for the start of the game. One week later, Jones was once again on the sidelines for much of the game. According to MassLive’s Chris Mason, the 25-year-old “didn’t look engaged.”

Teammate Jabrill Peppers seemed to acknowledge Jones’s behavior, promising to check in with him during the team’s bye week.

“I’ve got a very good relationship with him,” Peppers told reporters about Jones following the game on Sunday. “I’m going to go talk to him, see where his head’s at. We’ve got a bye week coming up. Chill out and refresh, reload and come back ready to go to New York.”

As a rookie in 2022 — New England picked him in the fourth round — Jones quickly showed that he had enough ability to get on the field, logging two interceptions and forcing a fumble.

In the offseason, he was arrested at Logan Airport when a pair of loaded guns were discovered in his carry-on bag. Eventually, the charges against him were dropped in exchange for accepting one year of probation and 48 hours of community service.