Patriots Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: New England vying for top-3 pick after latest loss The Patriots could be in a spot to select an impact player like Drake Maye or Marvin Harrison Jr. in April. Caleb Williams will likely be a top-three pick in April. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Patriots seem to find new ways to bottom out with each passing week during the 2023 season.

But if there’s one silver lining that Patriots fans can draw from a miserable 2-8 start, it’s that continued stretches of ineptitude should put New England in a position to draft a potential franchise star during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sunday marked yet another brutal result for the Patriots, who fell to the Colts, 10-6, in Frankfurt, Germany.

It was an ugly finish for a Patriots offense that’s been on the ropes all year, with Mac Jones getting benched for the third time in 10 games this season after relinquishing a costly red-zone interception in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement:

But Sunday’s loss overseas — coupled with a few wins from other NFL cellar-dwellers in Week 10 — have put New England in position to secure a top-three pick next April.

With New England coming up short against Indy and the Cardinals — bolstered by the return of QB Kyler Murray — defeating the Falcons on Sunday, New England has leapfrogged Arizona on the 2024 draft order.

Here’s a look at the current draft order, according to Tankathon.

1. Chicago Bears (via 1-8 Carolina Panthers)

2. New York Giants (2-8)

3. New England Patriots (2-8)

4. Arizona Cardinals (2-8)

5. Chicago Bears (3-7)

6. Green Bay Packers (3-6)

7. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)

8. Tennessee Titans (3-6)

9. Denver Broncos (3-5)

10. Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Even though the Patriots, Giants and Cardinals are all tied with a 2-8 record, New England holds the edge over the Cardinals due to strength of schedule. When records are tied, the team with the lower opponents’ winning percentage receiving the higher pick.

New England could drop back down to the fourth pick based on the results of Monday Night Football’s meeting between the Bills and Broncos.

Even though the Broncos can’t soar far up into the top of the draft board with a loss, a win for Buffalo would impact both the Patriots’ and Giants’ strength of schedule.

Advertisement:

In the midst of a lost season, New England’s next game could hold plenty of draft-related ramifications — as the Patriots will take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26.

Another loss for the Patriots against New York could vault them into a potential top-two pick, allowing them to select at least one blue-chip quarterback in USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye.

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈 Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up