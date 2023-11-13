Patriots Peter King: Mac Jones’s latest interception ‘might have been a career-wrecking’ one Mac Jones is tied for the league lead in interceptions. His latest one might alter his career, King wrote. Mac Jones. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Mac Jones is tied with Green Bay’s Jordan Love for the most interceptions in the NFL this season. Both have 10.

But Jones’s most recent interception on his final pass against the Colts on Sunday may have been his worst yet.

Jones said after the game that it was a throw he’s practiced many times. He had Mike Gesicki open in the end zone, but the ball was under thrown and picked off. After being benched for the third time in 10 games, Jones says he’s not sure if Bill Belichick believes in him any more.

The consequences for Jones’s interception could stretch beyond just Sunday’s game, Peter King wrote in a column for NBC Sports.

“That wasn’t just a big interception Jones threw to cost the Patriots the game in Frankfurt Sunday,” King wrote. “That might have been a career-wrecking interception.”

I've watched this at least a dozen times. It doesn't get any better. Just awful on all fronts. pic.twitter.com/GbJhF5igVb — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 12, 2023

It’s unclear whether Jones will continue to start going forward. Bailey Zappe finished the game in his place. The Patriots have stuck by Jones as the starter over the past two seasons despite getting lackluster results, and there haven’t been any changes announced yet.

King wrote that Jones is a shell of the player that he once was during his rookie season and questioned if Belichick could put Jones back out on the field after the bye-week.