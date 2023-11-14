Patriots Bill Belichick won’t cite reasons for waiving Jack Jones: ‘Felt that we needed to move on’ “Jack is a talented player,” Belichick said. “He showed that when he played for us at times, just in the end I just felt that we needed to move on." Jack Jones. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday that he felt it was time to move on from Jack Jones.

The Patriots waived the second-year cornerback on Monday after he played a season-low 10 snaps against Indianapolis in Germany.

“Jack is a talented player,” Belichick said. “He showed that when he played for us at times, just in the end I just felt that we needed to move on. But, he’s a talented player.”

Jones remained on the Patriots’ roster as he faced weapons charges that stemmed from a June arrest at Logan Airport, where TSA officials found a pair of guns in his luggage.

The charges were dropped after Jones reached a deal with the Suffolk County district attorney’s office five days before the Patriots’ season opener against Philadelphia.

Jones started the season on injured reserve and missed the Patriots’ first six games. He recorded 12 tackles and zero interceptions in four games this season.

Belichick said there wasn’t anything in particular that happened on the Germany trip that led to Jones being cut. He said several times that he felt it was time to move on, and added that Jones won’t be back with New England’s practice squad if he clears waivers.