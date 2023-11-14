Patriots Report: Ex-Patriots CB Jack Jones claimed by Raiders Jack Jones only played 18 total games with the Patriots before New England waived him on Monday. Jack Jones has already reportedly found a new team with the Raiders. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

It didn’t take very long for former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to find a new home.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Las Vegas Raiders claimed the 25-year-old defensive back off waivers just a day after New England cut ties with him.

Jones, who was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has plenty ties to the Raiders due to their interim head coach, Antonio Pierce. Pierce, the former Giants linebacker, was Jones’ high-school coach at Long Beach Poly and college defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Shortly after Garafolo’s report, Jones took to the X social media platform to both thank the Patriots and express excitement for his next stop in Las Vegas.

THANK YOU PATS NATION AND PATS ORGANIZATION I APPRECIATED EVERYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE I HAD WITH THE PATS. ITS LOVE FORVER ❤️💙.. NEW CHAPTER🏴‍☠️.. BLESSED TO BE A RAIDER ☠️🙏🏽 — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) November 14, 2023

Jones is just the latest ex-Patriot to join the Raiders over the last few seasons, with Las Vegas’ roster already featuring former Foxborough contributors in Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Jakob Johnson.

Advertisement:

New England’s decision to waive Jones after just 18 total games played with the Patriots came after a tumultuous five-month stretch where the cornerback was saddled with legal woes, reported team violations and a dip in play.

In his final game as a Patriot, Jones played just 10 total snaps in New England’s 10-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He was also benched for the Patriots’ first two defensive series against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5.

Jones reportedly drew the ire of New England’s coaching staff when he reportedly missed curfew ahead of the Patriots’ game against Washington, along with then-teammate J.C. Jackson.

Back in June, Jones was arrested at Logan Airport when a pair of loaded guns were discovered in his carry-on bag. Eventually, the charges against him were dropped in exchange for accepting one year of probation and 48 hours of community service.