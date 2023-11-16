Patriots What Jack Jones said about getting cut by the Patriots "I would say it wasn’t the best fit." Jack Jones only played 18 total games with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper)

Once viewed as a potential ball-hawk cornerback capable of anchoring the Patriots’ secondary for years to come, Jack Jones’ tenure in Foxborough only lasted 18 games.

The promise he showcased as a rookie in 2022 waned over the last few months — with legal woes, reported team violations, and a noticeable dip in play all playing into New England’s surprise decision to waive the 25-year-old defensive back on Monday.

Jones, who was claimed by the Raiders on Tuesday, spoke to the Las Vegas media for the first time on Wednesday about his abrupt split from New England.

“I would say it wasn’t the best fit. I can’t really speak too much about it, just because I’m not on the coaching staff. I can’t call it,” Jones said. “Just wasn’t the best fit, but I’m glad to be here.”

In his final game as a Patriot, Jones played just 10 total snaps in New England’s 10-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He was also benched for the Patriots’ first two defensive series against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 5.

Jones reportedly missed curfew ahead of the Patriots’ game against Washington, along with then-teammate J.C. Jackson.

In June, Jones was arrested at Logan Airport when a pair of loaded guns were discovered in his carry-on bag. The charges against him were later dropped in exchange for accepting one year of probation and 48 hours of community service.

Jones already has plenty of ties to the Raiders thanks to the team’s interim head coach, Antonio Pierce. Pierce was Jones’ high-school coach at Long Beach Poly and college defensive coordinator at Arizona State.

Still, Jones noted that he was surprised to see his time in Foxborough come to such a sudden end.

“I mean, that was the team that drafted me, that gave me an opportunity,” Jones said. “When you get drafted, it’s your mindset you’re gonna spend the next four years there. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen. I’m blessed to be here now.”

Jones could make his debut as soon as Sunday when the Raiders take on the Dolphins down in Miami.

