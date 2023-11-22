Patriots Patriots left tackle Trent Brown pushes back on report of tardiness, instead details injuries he’s endured this season Patriots left tackle Trent Brown will be a free agent at the end of the season. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe





FOXBOROUGH — A day after he pushed back against a report regarding him being late for team meetings, Patriots left tackle Trent Brown offered details Wednesday about the injuries he’s endured this season.

“I’m getting there,” he said when asked if he was healthy. “Just getting through this. I have a high and low ankle sprain, along with the MCL sprain. All on the same side. You can just say that I have a flat tire. But I’m slowly getting back.”

After Brown didn’t travel with the team to Germany for the Nov. 12 game against the Colts, there was a report that indicated lateness had become an issue with the veteran. Brown seemed to hint at a smear campaign, and that someone was trying to damage his image.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that all season I’ve been the best player on offense, and then when I’m not playing, that [expletive] starts happening,” Brown told MassLive.

The 30-year-old Brown, who has played in seven games (all starts) this season, has been rated by Pro Football Focus as the eighth-best tackle in the NFL. He’s been on and off the injury report with a variety of health issues, including ankle, knee, chest, and concussion.

He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s practice report with an ankle injury.

Brown, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, was asked about his future.

“I think, like I said at the beginning of the year, I’ll be where God wants me to be,” he said. “Right now, I’m just taking it day by day, and controlling what I can control. Right now, I’m a Patriot. And that’s that.”

Asked if he felt good about being a Patriot, Brown shrugged.

“That’s where I am,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to fulfill my dream, nonetheless.”