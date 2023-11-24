Patriots Bailey Zappe discussed one of the ‘hardest parts’ about Patriots QB situation Zappe's three appearances this season have all followed a Mac Jones benching. Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Bill O'Brien. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

FOXBOROUGH – On Wednesday, Mac Jones told reporters that he is hopeful that he’ll be the Patriots’ starting quarterback against the Giants. He said he plans to prepare as if he will start.

But, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Friday that he has told all the players to be ready to go when asked about Jones’s comments. He would not confirm if Jones is the starter.

Bailey Zappe finished New England’s most recent game after Jones was benched. So, how is he approaching this week?



“My plan every week is to be just to be prepared, take every like it’s a game rep,” Zappe said. “If my number gets called this week, I’ll then it gets called. If not, I’m going to try to do my best.”

Advertisement:

Has Bill Belichick informed the players of who is starting?

“No,” said Zappe.

This season, Zappe has only appeared after Belichick has chosen to take Jones out of the game. He’s completed 40 percent of his passes with an interception and no touchdowns in his limited action.

Last year, Zappe completed 70 percent of his passes, throwing five touchdowns to three interceptions. The Patriots won both of his starts. New England suffered a close loss to Green Bay in Zappe’s debut last year, and was blown out by Chicago in a game that Zappe finished after Jones was taken out.

How does coming in during the fourth quarter, rather than playing a whole game, affect Zappe’s performance?



“Yeah, I mean, that’s one of the hardest parts about it,” Zappe said. “But, there’s no excuses. You’ve got to be ready. You’ve got to go in there and do your job and you. have to go in there and do what the team is asking you to do and help make plays to win the game.”

Zappe said he doesn’t find it difficult to prepare while splitting reps in practice.

“Like I’ve been saying, you’ve got to stay ready, no matter what it is,” Zappe said. “Your number can be called after the first play or after the tenth play or however many it is.”

Advertisement:

Zappe was asked if the wait to find out who the starter will be is making him anxious.

“Business as usual. Just getting ready,” Zappe said.