Bill Belichick still won't name Patriots' starting QB, gives sarcastic response to question about situation "What, do you think I tell them not to be ready?" Belichick deadpanned. "Don't worry about this one, take the week off?"

FOXBOROUGH – Bill Belichick repeated his message to reporters about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Friday.

The Patriots coach said he isn’t announcing who the starter will be, and that he’s told all the players to be ready to play.

He also worked in a little dry, sarcastic humor when asked if that’s the same message he gives the players every week.

“That’s right. What, do you think I tell them not to be ready?” Belichick deadpanned, with a hint of a smirk on his face. “‘Don’t worry about this one, take the week off?’ Every day, every game, that’s what we come in here for. Every day. We have goals we try to accomplish every day, and we try to accomplish them.”

Belichick was asked why he’s being so secretive about the quarterbacks.

“Then we’ll be announcing who’s starting this, who’s playing that,” Belichick said. “Who’s doing this, who’s doing that. Once we get going on that, then – I’m not going down that road. So, sorry.”

A reporter told Belichick they promised to limit the question of who’ll start to just the quarterback position.

“Yeah, right.” Belichick said.

On Wednesday, Mac Jones said that he believes it’s the plan for him to start. Belichick didn’t confirm that on Friday.

“I’ve told everybody to be ready to go,” Belichick said. “And hopefully that’s what they’re all doing. I’m not going to announce the starters at every position, tackle, or whatever, everybody’s got to be ready to go.”

Belichick was also asked if he believes it would be a competitive advantage for the Patriots to not publicly name a starting quarterback.

“I’m just not getting into that,” Belichick said. “Whoever we put in, I hope they’re ready to go and play well whenever that is. Could be the first play of the game, or the last play of the game, I don’t know.”