Patriots J.C. Jackson has responded well since benching, Bill Belichick says "J.C.’s been good," Belichick said. "He’s been good, practiced well, gotten ready to go, competed well." J.C. Jackson Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

FOXBOROUGH – J.C. Jackson is back with the Patriots after missing the Germany trip because of several missed bed checks at the team hotel.

Jackson also began the Patriots’ Week 9 loss to the Commanders on the bench.

This week, he has bounced back and performed well in practice, coach Bill Belichick said Friday.

“J.C.’s been good,” Belichick said. “He’s been good, practiced well, gotten ready to go, competed well.”

Jackson explained the situation that caused him to miss the trip to MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

“I’m here now, so hopefully that won’t happen again,” Jackson told Daniels on Tuesday. “It was all my fault. I made a mistake. That’s what you’re going to get from Bill [Belichick]. That’s one thing about him. He’s going to discipline no matter who you are.

“It was nothing major,” Jackson continued. “I wasn’t out that night doing anything stupid. It was just I wasn’t where I was supposed to be on time. Little mistakes, man. I’m a professional. I know better than that. I’ve been around. I’ve never missed a bed check. Things happen. If I knew what that was going to cause, I would have never done it.”

Jackson said the incident was a “reality check,” according to Daniels.

“It was a punishment on my behalf and that’s what it was,” Jackson told MassLive. “I didn’t take it any other way than, this is punishment and I hope you learn from it and grow from this mistake I made.”