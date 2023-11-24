Patriots Patriots injury report: 7 players questionable ahead of Sunday’s Giants game Christian Barmore and Myles Bryant were removed from the injury report on Friday. Ja'Whaun Bentley did not play in Week 10 against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. Winslow Townson/AP Images

The Patriots saw all of its players on the field for Friday’s practice. However, seven of them will carry a ‘questionable’ tag heading into Sunday’s game coming off their bye week.

New England listed a number of players involved in all three phases of the game as uncertain to suit up versus the New York Giants. Offensive linemen Trent Brown (ankle) and Riley Reiff (knee) are among those questionable.

Brown injured his ankle against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 22 while Reiff recently returned to last week’s practice on Wednesday. Reiff was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 21., but is eligible to return to the active roster any time until Dec. 6 (21 days from his return to practice).

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) is also questionable to play Sunday due to a head injury he suffered versus the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29. Special teamer Matthew Slater (ankle) is also uncertain to play this weekend. He was placed on the Week 10 injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle ailment, though he did play.

On defense, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) remain on the mend going into Sunday.

Bentley landed on the Week 9 injury report and has stayed on it with the same hamstring problem since then. He did not play in Germany against the Colts.

As for Jones, he has dealt with his knee injury since Week 8 and missed a handful of games earlier this season due to an ankle ailment. Wise also initially landed on the Week 8 injury report with his shoulder problem, but has played through it.

Despite ongoing injuries to other players, defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and cornerback Myles Bryant (chest) were removed from the report on Friday. Barmore’s name has remained on the injury report since Week 2 with his knee injury, but has not missed a game because of it.

Barmore has been one of New England’s best all-around players this year. The 24-year-old is coming into his own in 2023 with 17 solo tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 passes defended, and 3.0 sacks through 10 games.

Players who appeared on the Week 10 injury report, the most recent report since before the bye week, but were not listed on Friday’s include CB J.C. Jackson (not injury related), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), and OL Vederian Lowe (ankle).

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

No players listed.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

OT Trent Brown, Ankle

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

DOUBTFUL

No players listed.

REMOVED FROM REPORT

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

CB Myles Bryant, Chest

Kickoff for Patriots-Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday.