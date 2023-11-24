Patriots injury report: 7 players questionable ahead of Sunday’s Giants game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots saw all of its players on the field for Friday’s practice. However, seven of them will carry a ‘questionable’ tag heading into Sunday’s game coming off their bye week.
New England listed a number of players involved in all three phases of the game as uncertain to suit up versus the New York Giants. Offensive linemen Trent Brown (ankle) and Riley Reiff (knee) are among those questionable.
Brown injured his ankle against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 22 while Reiff recently returned to last week’s practice on Wednesday. Reiff was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 21., but is eligible to return to the active roster any time until Dec. 6 (21 days from his return to practice).
Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) is also questionable to play Sunday due to a head injury he suffered versus the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29. Special teamer Matthew Slater (ankle) is also uncertain to play this weekend. He was placed on the Week 10 injury report before the Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle ailment, though he did play.
On defense, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) remain on the mend going into Sunday.
Bentley landed on the Week 9 injury report and has stayed on it with the same hamstring problem since then. He did not play in Germany against the Colts.
As for Jones, he has dealt with his knee injury since Week 8 and missed a handful of games earlier this season due to an ankle ailment. Wise also initially landed on the Week 8 injury report with his shoulder problem, but has played through it.
Despite ongoing injuries to other players, defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee) and cornerback Myles Bryant (chest) were removed from the report on Friday. Barmore’s name has remained on the injury report since Week 2 with his knee injury, but has not missed a game because of it.
Barmore has been one of New England’s best all-around players this year. The 24-year-old is coming into his own in 2023 with 17 solo tackles, 6 QB hits, 5 passes defended, and 3.0 sacks through 10 games.
Players who appeared on the Week 10 injury report, the most recent report since before the bye week, but were not listed on Friday’s include CB J.C. Jackson (not injury related), WR Demario Douglas (ankle), and OL Vederian Lowe (ankle).
Here’s the full injury report:
No players listed.
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
OT Trent Brown, Ankle
CB Jonathan Jones, Knee
WR DeVante Parker, Concussion
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
No players listed.
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
CB Myles Bryant, Chest
Kickoff for Patriots-Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday.
