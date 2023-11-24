Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Giants game The Patriots are actually favored to win by a few points on Sunday. It's still unclear if Mac Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday. AP Photo/Martin Meissner

COMMENTARY

This whole, “Who’s going to trade for Bill Belichick?” narrative seems a bit forced. Particularly because, who in the hell is going to trade for Bill Belichick?

As the ship sinks around him in New England, the Patriots head coach’s public relations team is already floating Belichick’s name as a possibility to land elsewhere by next season. You’ve heard all the towns by now – Washington, San Diego (I know), Tampa – that have been mentioned as spots Belichick would not mind finishing his career in since it appears he’s no longer welcome in Foxborough.

So, let me get this straight; Belichick mastered the deconstruction of a pivotal NFL franchise and his severance might be to ride off into the sunset in Southern California? More importantly, how’s the boat going to get there?

Advertisement:

At this stage of his career, Belichick’s trade value is minute, yet chatter continues to circle about his “value” to the Krafts. Black Friday listicles have nothing compared to the ones circulating that suggest Where Bill Belichick Will Coach in 2024.

Is Bill Belichick really worth a first or second-round pick? Even the stupid teams have a limit.

But why does Belichick get to orchestrate how this thing is going to end rather than face an inevitable and very public firing?

It seems ridiculous to suggest any team is going to trade for 71-year-old Bill Belichick.

Then you watch the Chargers and think, ha, well …

This week’s predictions:

Globe staff: Split (New England -3.5).

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Giants 17, Patriots 16.

““AAAWWWK!” booms the Upset Bird. “New Yaawwk beats Belichaawwk!” Back when he was surrounded by talent including Tom Brady, Bill Belichick enjoyed a smarter-than-everybody-else mystique. At 2-8 and deciding between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, he does not. So you no longer assume Bill will make magic of a bye week. Or that his track record vs. rookie QBs (such as Tommy DeVito) will automatically repeat. What beat Washington last week — DeVito very solid, and a defense that forced six turnovers — can continue Belichick’s woes. “’Woes.’ An underused word,” notes U-Bird. “Saquon Baaawwwkley!”

Advertisement:

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Patriots 17, Giants 13. “Once upon a time this was an interesting matchup. Now, it’s brutal. Probably going to be two little-known quarterbacks squaring off. New England keeps it on the ground to win.”

Neil Greenberg, Washington Post: Giants (+3).

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Patriots 21, Giants 17. “These are two of the bottom teams in the league, both with quarterback issues. Tommy DeVito did play well for the Giants last week, but Bill Belichick has had great success against rookie quarterbacks. The Patriots quarterback situation isn’t good either, but I think the Patriots will find a way to win this one.”

CBS Sports staff: Five of eight take New England (-3).

ESPN staff: Five of eight take New England.

Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice: Giants (+3.5). “The Giants and Patriots used to play each other in the Super Bowl. Now they’re jockeying for draft positioning.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Giants (+3.5). “The Giants defense had six takeaways last week in their win over Washington. We’ll see some of the most conservative football we’ve seen all season in this game. Both teams will be terrified of making mistakes. The over/under is just 33.5! When the total is that low, I generally just take the points. Tommy DeVito vs. Bill Belichick. What could go wrong?”

Advertisement:

MMQB staff: Five of seven like the Giants.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Patriots 20, Giants 10. “New England is mulling over a QB change from Mac Jones, while New York is getting a spark from Tommy DeVito minus Daniel Jones. This game will come down to the running game and more offensive versatility. The advantage goes to Patriots on both fronts, especially with Bill Belichick coming off a bye with his defense schemed up well to thwart another rookie QB.”

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Giants 21, Patriots 20. “These are two of the messiest offenses in the NFL, and the Patriots have not named a starter coming out of the bye week. The Giants won last week despite the fact Tommy DeVito was sacked nine times. Turnovers will be the difference. New York is +3. The Patriots are -6.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Patriots 14, Giants 10. “Super Bowls XLII and XLVI were a long, long time ago.”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Giants 16, Patriots 13.

It says here: Giants 12, Patriots 12. The end result that this game deserves.