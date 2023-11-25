Patriots Patriots sign OT Conor McDermott to 53-man roster in place of QB Will Grier New England used all three of McDermott's practice squad elevations before signing the offensive lineman. The Patriots are keeping Conor McDermott around in a more permanent capacity as of Saturday. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

After weeks of practice squad elevations, the Patriots are committing a spot on the active roster to offensive tackle Conor McDermott.

The move corresponds to New England waiving quarterback Will Grier on Saturday. McDermott fills the open spot on the 53-man roster. Fellow tackle Riley Reiff has not been activated off injured reserve yet, although he did return to practice in a limited capacity.

McDermott has had a complicated season but is gaining momentum as of late. He began the year fighting for a spot on the Patriots’ roster in the preseason. An injury derailed that hope, landing McDermott on IR. In early Sept., New England released him from IR altogether.

Less than two months later, though, McDermott landed on the Patriots practice squad and was subsequently elevated for three straight weeks. With all of his practice squad elevations exhausted, New England created a space for him on the active roster, keeping him in the offensive line rotation.

McDermott has already started two games at left tackle in place of Trent Brown. And with Brown still questionable for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, McDermott could be set to start once more. Even in a backup role, he provides necessary depth to the Patriots’ offensive line carousel.

McDermott has plenty of NFL experience as well, with 51 games under his belt and 14 starts at multiple positions on the offensive line.

Waiving QB Will Grier opens a spot on the 53-man roster — likely for OT Conor McDermott (from practice squad) or OT/G Riley Reiff (from IR).



QB reps in practice this week were split between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, as Grier was clear No. 3. https://t.co/KWU7MUq6wd — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 25, 2023

Releasing Grier to clear the spot makes more sense than some fans may think, too. Although a decision on the starting QB hasn’t been made for Sunday, it’s reportedly been a two-horse race between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Grier wasn’t in serious contention for the job.