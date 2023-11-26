Live blog: Mac Jones throws interception, Patriots and Giants are scoreless through one quarter

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
In Bill Belichick’s 23-plus seasons as head coach, the Patriots are 16-7 coming off a bye week.
But, they’re 2-8 overall this season, and have dropped three straight. They’re in serious danger of piecing together their worst season during Belichick’s tenure.
Something will have to give Sunday, when they face the New York Giants (3-8) at MetLife Stadium. Temperatures are hovering around 45 to 50 degrees and rain is a distinct possibility.
This is one of those bizarre games, where, of course, both teams will play hard and try to win, but each would actually benefit more long-term from a loss.
1:38 p.m.: Mac Jones throws a pick with three seconds left, as Deonte Banks swoops in, corrals it and stays in bounds. No one expected a 42-41 game, but this one has featured even less offense than expected so far. After 1Q: Patriots 0, Giants 0.
1:32 p.m.: Christian Barmore swats a pass on third down. Another punt. No score, late in the first. If you turned it on late, you didn’t miss much.
1:15 p.m.: Following a three-and-out for the Giants – highlighted by a Jabrill Peppers sack – the Patriots get the ball back at their own 13. New England gains some momentum, but ultimately has to punt. Still scoreless.
1:07 p.m.: Mac Jones is starting at quarterback for the Patriots. New England goes three-and-out on its opening drive.
1:07 p.m.: The Giants’ come out flying to start the game, but they butcher a routine play and fumble in Patriots territory. New Jersey native Jabrill Peppers recovers.
11:33 a.m.: Julian Edelman is all in on the idea of tanking.
11:33 a.m.: Here are the Patriots and Giants inactives.
OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, CB J.C. Jackson, and LB Ja’Whaun Bentley are all active.
10:11 a.m. Mac Jones arrived in a gray suit, with an extremely serious and stoic look on his face. As of 10:30 a.m., it’s still unknown who will start at quarterback for New England.
9:50 a.m.: The Patriots will rock their road white uniforms against the Giants.
