Patriots Mike Onwenu pushes back on ‘false narrative’ about him and Mac Jones Cameras caught Onwenu and Jones bumping shoulders, but Onwenu said it was unintentional. Mike Onwenu revealed what actually happened when he bumped shoulders with Mac Jones Sunday. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Patriots’ 2023 season is certainly a frustrating one to fans, coaches, and players alike.

It seemed those frustrations could be boiling over on the field for Mac Jones and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. In a video posted by the NFL on Fox on social media, cameras caught Jones and Onwenu bumping shoulders as Jones walked to the sideline.

Onwenu took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and reminded fans that things aren’t always as they seem.

“False narrative,” Onwenu wrote. “This is me telling Mac to keep his head up. Not bumping him intentionally.”

False narrative.

This is me telling Mac to keep his head up. Not bumping him intentionally. https://t.co/yvugsWlMDz — Michael Onwenu (@_MXKEY) November 26, 2023

Fans initially speculated as to what the shoulder bump signified for Jones’s standing within the locker room. Onwenu looked to stomp out those rumors.

Advertisement:

Of course, there is still plenty of frustration in the locker room with where New England is at both offensively and as a team. Patriots captain Hunter Henry told reporters after the game that New England was “just not good enough … at any level” against the New York Giants on Sunday. Jones was benched for the fourth time this season, and while Zappe provided an initial spark in relief, the momentum was fleeting.

But, while this season continues to spiral, it appears that at the very least, the Patriots aren’t turning on each other during games as some fans thought.