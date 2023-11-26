Patriots Should the Patriots tank? Julian Edelman says New England is ‘onto’ the 2024 NFL Draft "It hurts to say... but today, a win = a loss. Were onto April 25th, 2024." Julian Edelman is onto 2024. Winslow Townson/AP Photo

Sunday’s Patriots-Giants matchup could have major implications for the top of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both teams entered the game in the top five of the projected draft order.

Winning on Sunday wouldn’t be the best thing for the Patriots, former receiver Julian Edelman wrote on Twitter.

“It hurts to say… but today, a win = a loss. Were onto April 25th, 2024.”

April 25 is the date of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Only two teams, the Bears [via Carolina] and the Cardinals, began the day with a better draft position the Patriots, who are third in the order. The Giants are No. 5.

The last time the Patriots had a top-10 pick was in 2008, when they drafted Jerod Mayo who is now the team’s linebacker’s coach. It’s been more than two decades since the Patriots had a pick in the top six. They took Richard Seymour at No. 6 in 2001.

Edelman played for the Patriots from 2009 to 2020. The highest draft pick New England selected during Edelman’s career was Nate Solder at No. 17 in 2011.

If the Patriots won all seven of their remaining games, they would finish 9-8. But, in all likelihood, the playoffs are out of reach. Where the Patriots end up in the draft order could potentially shape the franchise for years to come.

The draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.