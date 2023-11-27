Patriots Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? The answer should be neither, Devin McCourty says. "If I play defense on that team, I want somebody new, someone that hasn’t been out there," said McCourty. Devin McCourty Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Patriots held their last two opponents to 10 points apiece and still ended up losing both games.

New England has 16 touchdowns this season, which is tied with Pittsburgh for second-to-last in the league. Only the Giants (13.5 points per game) are averaging fewer points than the Patriots (13.3 points per game} are this season.

Mac Jones has been benched four times. Bailey Zappe is completing fewer than half of his passes, and has two interceptions with no touchdown passes.

Bill Belichick said Monday that he doesn’t envision bringing an outside quarterback in to help the situation at the moment.

That’s what Devin McCourty would want if he was still a member of the team, he said during an appearance on NBC’s Football Night in America, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

"If I play defense on that team, I want somebody new, someone that hasn’t been out there." — Devin McCourty, on the Patriots' QB situation, speaking on NBC's Football Night in America — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 27, 2023

Belichick said that he wouldn’t rule out adding another quarterback.

The Patriots have made a bunch of roster moves at quarterback this season, but they haven’t panned out.

The Patriots have had Will Grier, Ian Book, and Matt Corral on the roster at various points this season. Malik Cunningham is on the practice squad, but he hasn’t seen any game action since the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders on Oct. 15.

Mac Jones has gotten all the starts for the Patriots at quarterback this season. He’s completing a career-low 64.9 percent of his passes, and has thrown 10 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions. He’s averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game.