Patriots reportedly host QB and Mass. native Austin Burton, 4 others for workouts Burton is the grandson of former Patriots running back Ron Burton and is the son of WBZ-TV sports anchor Steve Burton. Austin Burton was among 5 UDFA's that the Patriots worked out Monday. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After another disappointing loss on Sunday, the Patriots worked out five free agents on Monday, including a quarterback, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Quarterback Austin Burton, defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, and tight ends Michael Ezeike, La’Michael Pettway, and Christian Sims, were all looked at by New England. The Patriots don’t currently have a space on their active roster, but they have two open slots on their practice squad.

Interestingly, New England did not work out a kicker despite Bill Belichick’s harsh assessment of rookie Chad Ryland. Working out a quarterback isn’t surprising given the struggles of both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, although New England still has Malik Cunningham on its practice squad and just released Will Grier.

Austin Burton, QB, Purdue

Burton is a Newton, Massachusetts, native who was a first-team all-state selection before moving to Florida for his senior season. He committed to UCLA out of high school and spent three seasons there before transferring to Purdue. With the Boilermakers, Burton backed up current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

In 2022, Burton’s final season, he started twice and appeared in six games. He completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 273 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The last name is likely familiar to many New England football fans. His grandfather is former Patriots running back Ron Burton. His father is WBZ-TV sports anchor Steve Burton, who also played quarterback at Northwestern prior to his journalism career. He also serves as the host of “Patriots All-Access” and “Patriots 5th Quarter.”

Cameron McCutcheon, DB, Western Carolina

McCutcheon is a defensive back who played his last two years of college football at Western Carolina. He appeared in 22 games and started 21 of them with the Catamounts. McCutcheon was not selected in the 2023 draft, but he did sign as a UDFA with the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Ezeike, TE, UCLA

Ezeike played at UCLA for five seasons. In 2022, he caught 20 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Like McCutcheon, Ezeike went undrafted in 2023 but signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a UDFA. He began his college career as a receiver before moving to tight end.

La’Michael Pettway, TE, Iowa State

Pettway played his final season of college football for Iowa State in 2019. Prior to that, he was a member of Arkansas. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in August following two seasons in the USFL.

In 2019, Pettway racked up 676 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 40 receptions. In his most recent USFL season (2023) with the Birmingham Stallions, he caught eight passes for 99 yards and two scores.

Christian Sims, TE, Bowling Green

Another UDFA tight end, Sims played college football at Bowling Green. In his final season in 2022, he caught 45 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns. He signed with the Rams after going undrafted.