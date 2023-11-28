Patriots Patriots captain Matthew Slater shares his perspective on ‘tanking’ "As easy as it is for the fans or pundits to look ahead to the future, as a player your future is never guaranteed." Matthew Slater explained why he's not content with losing, even if it helps the Patriots get a better pick. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

It’s no surprise that many Patriots fans are looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft. The Patriots hold one of the worst records in the NFL and are staring down a major rebuild in the offseason.

And, while losing out will certainly help New England’s chances of landing a top prospect to build around, current players aren’t content to mail it in for next season.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater appeared on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show, and was asked his thoughts on fans rooting for New England to lose, or “tanking.”

“I personally try to put myself in positions to understand everyone’s mode of thinking. I understand that rationale, I understand fans having an opinion or hopes and expectations of what we do,” Slater said. “And I don’t have a problem with that. I’m not offended by it.

“I think as a player, though — especially a player in my situation — you realize opportunities in this league are never guaranteed. And, you know, as easy as it is for the fans or pundits to look ahead to the future, as a player your future is never guaranteed. especially for someone in my position.”

Slater made a career out of being a special teams player, something pretty rare for a non-kicker, punter, or long snapper. Now in his 16th season, he’s already been selected to 10 Pro Bowls for special teams.

Not to mention, the captain is a three-time Super Bowl champion. He’s tasted victory far too often to ride off into the sunset purposely losing near the end of his career, hoping for a better outcome next season. Especially since there may not be a “next season” for Slater, who already mulled retirement before returning for the 2023 season.

So, while fans might be rooting for New England’s continued failure, Slater certainly doesn’t seem to be.

“I think as players, it’s up to us to embrace the opportunities we’re given and treat them like our last,” Slater said. “So, the idea of losing games or tanking will never appeal to players … I want to win the next six games.”