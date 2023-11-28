Patriots Patriots reportedly re-sign QB Will Grier to practice squad three days after release Grier, 28, has yet to see the field for the Patriots this year. Grier initially signed with New England from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 22. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots are reportedly making yet another quarterback transaction this season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New England is re-signing Will Grier to its practice squad. The news comes just three days after the team released him and signed offensive tackle Conor McDermott to the active roster in his place on Nov. 25.

Following Grier’s release, the Patriots opted to go without an emergency third quarterback during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants. Both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe played under center in New England’s ninth loss of the year.

MassLive’s Chris Mason reported Monday that Grier would “be exploring his options” and that signing to the Patriots’ practice squad wasn’t a guarantee.

Advertisement:

The 28-year-old initially signed with New England from the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad on Sept. 22 but has yet to see the field. Grier has spent the last two months as the Patriots’ third-string quarterback and hasn’t appeared to be in consideration for the team’s starting job amid poor play from Jones and Zappe.

Leading up to last Sunday’s matchup against New York, Jones and Zappe reportedly split reps in practice. That was a sign that New England didn’t have any plans to start fresh at the position and give Grier a shot.

The Patriots reportedly hosted another quarterback, Massachusetts native Austin Burton, for a workout in Foxborough on Monday, possibly in search of a different third option.