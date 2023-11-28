Two former Patriots included on list of Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
A pair of former Patriots were included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame modern era semifinalist list for possible induction in 2024.
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork were two of the 25 semifinalists announced by the league on Tuesday morning. Both players, who helped the Patriots win multiple Super Bowls, are semifinalists for football’s most prestigious honor for the third time.
The list will eventually be narrowed to five finalists after the league’s annual meeting (held prior to the Super Bowl). From there, a vote will determine if any received the required 80-percent margin necessary to be inducted.
A few other players with Patriots ties also made the cut: linebacker James Harrison and running back Fred Taylor.
Several other former Patriots were listed on the initial 173-person list but did not ultimately make it to the semifinals.
In all, 10 players with Patriots ties (and one coach, Bill Parcells) are in the Hall of Fame. The most recent New England inductee was defensive lineman Richard Seymour in 2022.
