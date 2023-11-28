Patriots Two former Patriots included on list of Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists This is the third time appearing on the list for both Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork. Vince Wilfork was inducted into the Patriots' Hall of Fame in 2022. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A pair of former Patriots were included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame modern era semifinalist list for possible induction in 2024.

Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork were two of the 25 semifinalists announced by the league on Tuesday morning. Both players, who helped the Patriots win multiple Super Bowls, are semifinalists for football’s most prestigious honor for the third time.

The list will eventually be narrowed to five finalists after the league’s annual meeting (held prior to the Super Bowl). From there, a vote will determine if any received the required 80-percent margin necessary to be inducted.

🚨 NEWS🚨



The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to announce 25 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Class of 2024.



Full Story: https://t.co/sjzl2DDM4M pic.twitter.com/uiQaeEf79p — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 28, 2023

A few other players with Patriots ties also made the cut: linebacker James Harrison and running back Fred Taylor.

Advertisement:

Several other former Patriots were listed on the initial 173-person list but did not ultimately make it to the semifinals.

Making the initial list of 173 nominees but not advancing:



Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, Corey Dillion, Logan Mankins, Ben Coates, Bruce Armstrong, Matt Light, Larry Izzo, Irving Fryar, Larry Centers, and Doug Flutie https://t.co/ypRDG26c1b — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 28, 2023

In all, 10 players with Patriots ties (and one coach, Bill Parcells) are in the Hall of Fame. The most recent New England inductee was defensive lineman Richard Seymour in 2022.