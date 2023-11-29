Patriots Patriots reportedly signing kicker to practice squad amid Chad Ryland’s struggles "I think the results called for that." Chad Ryland has only converted on 12 of his 18 field-goal attempts this season. Matthew J. Lee / The Boston Globe

With rookie Chad Ryland continuing to struggle in his first season against NFL competition, the Patriots are reportedly bringing another kicker into the fold.

According to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are signing kicker Matthew Wright to their practice squad, with the 27-year-old veteran spotted in New England’s locker room on Wednesday.

Wright’s arrival comes just a day after New England reportedly hosted five other kickers for workouts — and three days after Ryland’s latest field-goal miss sealed New England’s 10-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted earlier on Wednesday that free-agent kicker Matt McCrane has also stayed in town following his workout on Tuesday in Foxborough, and was “on standby” for the spot that apparently went to Wright.

Wright, who was released by the Falcons practice squad on Tuesday, has appeared in 23 career NFL games — connecting on 87.0 percent of his field-goal attempts (40-of-46).

Speaking to Zack Cox of NESN.com on Wednesday, Ryland said that he wasn’t surprised to see Wright land in New England.

“I think the results called for that,” Ryland told Cox. “That’s part of the business. I don’t take that personally. I don’t take that in any other way other than it is what it is, and I’m going to focus on me to be the best that I can be and help us go win on Sunday.”

New England traded up to select Ryland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the young kicker has been unable to deliver so far this year.

After his potential game-tying attempt hooked left on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Ryland is now just 12 for 18 on his field-goal attempts (66.7 percent) over 11 games this season. Meanwhile, former Patriots kicker Nick Folk has connected on 21 of his 22 field-goal attempts (95.5 percent) this season with the Titans.

Giants win on the Patriots missed field goal. #NEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/7VY2vqmDBz — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2023

Speaking on WEEI Monday, Bill Belichick was blunt in his assessment of Ryland’s play so far this season.

“Yeah, I mean, Chad’s a very talented player,” Belichick said during his weekly spot on “The Greg Hill Show”. “But this is two weeks in a row we’ve basically missed extra points. So, it’s not good enough.”