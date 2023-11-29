Patriots Bailey Zappe reportedly took majority of QB reps during Wednesday’s practice Perhaps a shakeup at the position is on the horizon. Mac Jones (10) reportedly stood behind and watched the other quarterbacks during the open portion of practice on Wednesday. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff

While Bill Belichick hasn’t named the Patriots’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, one play-caller reportedly took most of the reps during Wednesday’s practice.

Bailey Zappe was the quarterback for most of practice on Wednesday, according to The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. This comes after Mac Jones’s second straight week being benched for Zappe.

Reports out of Foxborough during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice also said Zappe took most of the quarterback snaps, and that Jones didn’t have any quarterback reps during the media availability portion. Instead, he stood behind while Zappe threw.

With just four days until New England’s matchup versus Los Angeles, it’s notable that the starting quarterback to this point reportedly didn’t take many reps during the team’s first practice of the week.

Perhaps a shakeup at the position is on the horizon.

It’s certainly a possibility as Kyed also said a source told him that quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham could play some quarterback on Sunday. Cunningham also reportedly received snaps at quarterback during the media availability portion of practice.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien said during his Tuesday press conference Cunningham has primarily practiced as a receiver. He added that the former college quarterback has received reps at the position on a scout team, though.

A fresh face starting under center for the Patriots would be warranted. Jones’s 36.5 quarterback rating this season is the 28th-worst in the NFL. He has two more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10) this season and has been benched in four separate games through 11 games.

Zappe hasn’t been much better in relief of Jones this year, though. He’s thrown an interception in the last two games. He has yet to record a touchdown and owns a 19.9 quarterback rating over his four outings.

Cunningham has only played once for New England this year. His only appearance came in Week 6 against the Raiders when he was the Patriots’ backup quarterback ahead of Zappe and Will Grier. He did play two snaps at quarterback in that game.

Grier could be another potential name to watch for on Sunday. He reportedly re-signed to New England’s practice squad on Tuesday, but has not played a snap this season.

The Patriots have options if they choose to start someone besides Jones this weekend.