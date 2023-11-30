Patriots What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers game The Chargers are favored by 5.5 points at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. On Thursday, the Patriots became the first team ever to get flexed out of Monday Night Football. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

If Patriots owner Mr. Robert Kraft thought getting flexed out of Sunday Night Football last year was embarrassing, boy, is going to want to stay away from Door No. 2.

Unless Taylor Swift wants to preen for the cameras during a much lower-rated time slot, the superstar singer probably won’t accompany her boyfriend (who has climbed the Peyton Manning ladder to be the most overexposed athlete…ever) and the Kansas City Chiefs to their visit to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 18.

Scratch that. Dec. 17.

To put into some perspective just how bad the Patriots are perceived nationwide, the NFL’s ability to flex Chiefs-Patriots out of primetime Monday Night Football means that ESPN was willing to sacrifice giving air time to the Super Bowl champions, the most recognizable face in the game in Patrick Mahomes, and, perhaps, a glimpse of Tay-Tay in a Kelce suite. Woof.

On Thursday, the Patriots became the first team ever (do the Krafts hang a banner?) to get flexed out of Monday Night Football, when the league replaced their game against the Chiefs with the Eagles and Seahawks. New England will now host the Chiefs in a 1 p.m. start. I’m just worried that whomever they had slated to ring the bell can still make it.

If Eagles-Seahawks is that more compelling than Chiefs-Pats, it’s not only a slight to America’s commercial darlings as well. It might be the first time in sports history a TV network has recognized a saturation point. Now, what can they do about everything State Farm?

It’s probably just as well. The Patriots were slated to have three straight nationally televised games (Chiefs, Pittsburgh Thursday night, Broncos Christmas Eve on NFL Network). You thought America hated you when you were good? Wait ’til they get a look at this.

This week’s predictions:

Globe staff: Five of six pick the Chargers (-4). Only Ben Volin chooses the Patriots.

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Chargers 24, Patriots 13. “The Patriots defense is playing OK, but their offense is grasping at straws. Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or someone else, doesn’t matter. As much as it’s struggling, L.A. still should be able to handle this.”

Greg Cote, Miami Herald: Chargers 24, Patriots 16. “Confession: I looked intently as this game as my Upset of the Week pick. Law of averages, right? Bolts are erratic and poor Bill Belichick is so overdue a win. Then I came to my senses. If the Pats do win they will be able to hear my anguished screaming in Foxborough, but they’re 1-5 at home, so I think I’m good. Bailey Zappe is no better than Mac Jones, just less scared and not scarred yet.”

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Chargers 23, Patriots 10. “This is a long trip for a Chargers team that has underachieved in a big way. But the Patriots have been even worse. At least the Chargers have a capable quarterback. Even the woeful Chargers pass defense won’t wake up the New England offense. The Chargers win it.”

CBS Sports staff: Five of eight pick the Chargers (-6).

ESPN staff: Seth Wickersham picks the Pats. Nobody else does.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston: Chargers (-6). “The Patriots have such a void at quarterback, you can’t trust them in any scenario.”

Jimmy Kempski, PhillyVoice: Chargers (-5.5). “The Patriots still have a puncher’s chance at the No. 1 overall pick.”

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: Patriots (+6). “How Mac Jones has completely and totally fallen apart since a solid rookie season is a longer conversation for another day. But all reports indicate he has finally been replaced by Bailey Zappe. Not that Zappe is good, but teams often rally when the backup gets a start. This isn’t a comfortable pick but let’s also acknowledge that the coaching matchup is as one-sided as it gets.”

Sheil Kapadia, The Ringer: Chargers (-5.5). “There’s no way to feel good about this one, but give me the Chargers.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Chargers 20, Patriots 16. “The Chargers found a little more defensive pop against the Ravens as they were OK in giving up more in the running game to contain the pass. That game plan will allow the Patriots to stay in it for a while given their uncertain QB situation and banged-up receiving corps. Justin Herbert grinds L.A. to a save-face victory as New England is fine getting closer to the top of the draft.”

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Chargers 24, Patriots 17. “The Patriots have bottomed out, and unproductive quarterback play remains a huge problem. New England averages just 167.5 passing yards per game through a four-game losing streak, and Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe have combined for three TDs and six interceptions in that stretch. The Chargers are on a three-game losing streak, too, but Justin Herbert’s play is not the problem. The Patriots are 1-5 ATS as an underdog.”

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Chargers 20, Patriots 17. “Who’s playing quarterbacks for the Patriots? Who cares? It’s over.”

Chris Simms, Pro Football Talk: Chargers 23, Patriots 13.

It says here: Patriots 17, Chargers 15. Big win for Belichick if he wants to impress the people in Los Angeles so that they want him to replace the boob currently running things on the Chargers sideline. Chess.