Patriots injury report: 2 receivers out, 6 players questionable vs. Chargers

Kayshon Boutte is one of two players, both wide receivers, who will not play for the Patriots on Sunday.

The Patriots will play without at least two wide receivers on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and perhaps more players who are uncertain to suit up.

Rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) and Demario Douglas (concussion) have been ruled out for the Week 13 matchup against the Chargers, the team shared in their final injury report of the week on Friday.

Boutte, who has logged just two catches and 19 yards in three games this season, had been a healthy scratch in every game since Week 1 against the Eagles until the Patriots’ game in Germany against the Colts.

As for Douglas, he is nursing his second concussion in his first NFL season (he endured his first in Week 5 against the Saints). The 22-year-old remains in concussion protocol and cannot return to practice until he passes the NFL’s five-step process.

Douglas has been a bright spot on a lowly Patriots team this year. He became one of Jones’s top targets and seems to have a promising future at the position despite the injuries he’s battled to begin his career.

Speaking of offense, New England listed a number of offensive players on its Week 13 injury report. Tackle Trent Brown (ankle/chest), running back Ezekiel Elliott (thigh), and linemen Riley Reiff (knee) and Sidy Sow (ankle) are all questionable to play on Sunday. All were limited participants in practice this week.

Brown has been listed on the team’s injury report numerous times this year for a variety of reasons (concussion, chest, ankle, and personal). He has missed three games in 2023, but did play last week against the Giants.

This is the first time Elliott has appeared on the injury report as a Patriot. The 28-year-old seemed to stay healthy through his first three months in New England; now, he’s not guaranteed to play against Los Angeles.

Linebacker Chris Board (back) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) was the sole defender on the Patriots’ injury report this week. He has been listed with the same injury since Week 8 and has yet to miss a game.

Center David Andrews (foot),linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (hamstring), and special teamer Matthew Slater (ankle) were removed from the injury report and should be full-go for Sunday.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder/Illness

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

DOUBTFUL

QUESTIONABLE

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Chest

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

REMOVED FROM LIST

C David Andrews, Foot

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

SpT Matthew Slater, Ankle