Patriots 6 Chargers players to watch in Sunday's Patriots game The Chargers aren't where they hoped to be after making the playoffs a year ago, but they have one of the league's best QB-WR duos.

The Chargers are one of three teams closest to the Patriots at the bottom of the AFC standings, but it would be tough to argue the two teams are close in talent.

Los Angeles has a few players on each side of the ball who have Pro Bowl upside, which it makes puzzling to think why it’s only 4-7 this season after making the playoffs a year ago. Sure, the Chargers have been dealing with injuries to a couple key players, but they aren’t alone in that, either.

Here are six Chargers players to watch Sunday:

Justin Herbert

Herbert has already proven to be one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. The fourth-year pro is in the midst of another strong season, too. He’s completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,826 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 96.9 passer rating, ranking in the top five or top 10 in many of the major quarterback stats.

One thing Herbert hasn’t proven though is the ability to play well against a Bill Belichick defense and the Patriots. He’s struggled in both games he’s played against New England, losing twice.

When the two teams squared off in 2020, Belichick continued his dominance over rookie quarterbacks. Herbert completed just 26 of 53 passes for only 209 yards, throwing two interceptions with a 43.7 passer rating in a 45-0 victory for the Patriots.

A year later, Herbert finally found his way on the scoreboard against the Patriots. However, he still completed roughly half of his passes (18 for 35) for 223 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. One of those interceptions was a pick-six for the Patriots, with Adrian Phillips returning an interception for the go-ahead touchdown in New England’s 27-24 win that day.

Maybe Herbert will change the tide against the Patriots on Sunday as they’re in the middle of their worst season in decades, or his struggles could continue as he might be playing in a wet Gillette Stadium.

Keenan Allen

The star wide receiver is still playing at a high level in his 11th season in the league. Allen leads the NFL in receptions with 97. He’s third in receiving yards with 1,117. He’s tied for fifth in receiving touchdowns with seven.

But there’s a chance Allen might not play Sunday. He’s listed as questionable after missing the first two practices of the week due to a quad injury before returning on Friday.

Obviously, playing without Allen would be a massive loss for the Chargers. The potential impact of playing without Allen goes beyond the star receiver though. With Mike Williams going down for the season in Week 3, only one other Chargers wide receiver has more than 200 receiving yards this season and Allen’s their only wide receiver with multiple receiving touchdowns.

Keenan Allen had multiple receptions on five different routes in Week 12, his 2nd game doing so this season.



The rest of the NFL has two such games combined this season (CeeDee Lamb in Week 8, Davante Adams in Week 3).#BALvsLAC | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/9kPJ7kvX3S — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 27, 2023

If Allen does play, he’ll go up against a team he hasn’t had much success against in his career. Allen’s recorded just 19 receptions for 264 yards over five career matchups against New England, losing all five battles.

Like Herbert, Allen will have a chance to get revenge against the Patriots as they’re at their lowest. He could also get some payback against former Chargers corner J.C. Jackson.

Austin Ekeler

The dual-threat running back has taken a small step back this year in production. Ekeler has 428 rushing yards this season on 3.8 yards per carry to go with 29 receptions for 286 receiving yards. The biggest notable dip is the number of times he’s reached the end zone, scoring just five touchdowns so far this year after leading the league in combined rushing/receiving touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

However, it should be noted that Ekeler missed a few games early on this season due to an ankle injury. The ailment might have hampered him a bit as he rushed for fewer than two yards per carry in two of his first three games back from injury. He’s has been a bit better on the ground over the last month, rushing for 210 yards on four yards per carry with three scores.

Ekeler might have a tough time picking up yards on the ground against the Patriots though on Sunday. New England is seventh and rush defense and has allowed the fewest yards per carry (3.4). Opposing running backs have done OK in the receiving game though against the Patriots, averaging roughly five receptions for 34 yards per game out of the backfield.

Khalil Mack

The veteran edge rusher has had a career resurgence in his 10th season in the league.

The 32-year-old is third in the league in sacks, posting 13 of them so far this season. Sure, six of them came in one game against the Raiders. But Mack has been getting to the quarterback a lot still as of late, recording six sacks in the Chargers’ last four games.

In addition to the high number of sacks, Mack’s got 48 total tackles, four forced fumbles, and 10.5 stuffs to go with 54 pressures and 32 run stops, per Pro Football Focus. Simply put, Mack’s been one of the most well-rounded front-seven players in football this season.

khalil mack being khalil mack pic.twitter.com/wl8fRGWJQX — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 30, 2023

The four-time first-team All-Pro and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year has done most of his damage while going up against the opponents’ right tackle, not lining up on the quarterback’s blindside. That role belonged to Joey Bosa, who was recently played on injured reserve due to a foot injury. Unless the Chargers pull a switcheroo, the onus will likely be on Mike Onwenu and Sidy Sow to prevent Mack from getting to Bailey Zappe.

Asante Samuel Jr.

The son of the former Patriots star has made a name for himself in his young NFL career, recording three interceptions in the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jaguars last season.

Samuel played some solid football in his third season as well. He’s allowed 43 receptions on 64 targets for 609 yards and two touchdowns this season, recording two interceptions himself as opposing quarterbacks have a 95.1 passer rating when targeting him, per PFF.

Samuel has played even better as of late. He’s allowed nine receptions on 15 targets for just 75 yards, doing his part to slow down the Jets, Lions, Packers, and Ravens passing attacks.

With the Patriots’ air game ranking among the worst in the league and their receiving corps dealing with injuries, Samuel could have another strong game ahead of him.

Derwin James

This season might not be the strong of James’s career, but he’s still been top-notch.

The highly touted safety has still been a strong tackler this season, recording 73 combined 73 tackles as he only has a 7.7 missed tackle percentage, per PFF.

The two-time first-team All-Pro has also been solid in pass coverage, too. James has allowed 24 receptions on 31 targets for 287 yards and hasn’t given up a score, recording an interception as well when he’s been targeted this year, per PFF.

James has played both safety spots over the last couple of seasons for the Chargers, lining up in the box and back deep. Whether it’s a Rhamondre Stevenson run or a pass from Zappe, there’s a good chance James might be near the ball.