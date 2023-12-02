Patriots Patriots elevate QB/WR Malik Cunningham to roster ahead of Chargers game Cunningham could reportedly get some plays in at quarterback on Sunday. If active on Sunday, this would be Cunningham's second career NFL game. Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Patriots’ quarterback situation is slowly coming together ahead of their matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.

Quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham will be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game, the Patriots announced Saturday.

It was reported multiple times throughout the week that Cunningham might see some playing time under center for the Patriots, according to reporters like The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, and the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed.

They each also reported that Bailey Zappe received most of the quarterback reps during practice this week ahead of Sunday’s game.

Zappe’s reported starting role and Cunningham’s elevation to the roster ahead of Sunday raises the question: Will Mac Jones get pushed as far down the depth chart as the team’s third/emergency QB?

That is not yet known, but the Patriots certainly have the option of starting Zappe, Cunningham backing him up, and Jones being the third-string QB. However, Jones is “unlikely to play” on Sunday barring a mid-game change, according to Howe.

Cunningham has not seen game action since his only appearance this season against the Raiders in Week 6. Cunningham saw two snaps under center in that game and four as a receiver.

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien told the media Tuesday that Cunningham has primarily practiced as a receiver, although the first-year player was seen throwing passes during the open portion of Wednesday’s practice while Jones stood behind and watched.

In his five years at Louisville, Cunningham logged 9,308 passing yards and 1,926 yards on the ground in 49 games as a quarterback. He threw 69 touchdowns and rushed for 32 as a Cardinal.

Perhaps the Patriots will let him get back to his roots on Sunday with a quarterback shakeup against the Chargers.