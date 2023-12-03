Patriots Bailey Zappe gets the start as Patriots quarterback against Chargers Zappe Fever has returned to Foxborough. Bailey Zappe is expected to start for the first time since Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Danielle Parhizkaran / The Boston Globe



For the first time since Oct. 16, 2022, Bailey Zappe earned the nod as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, with the second-year pro handed the keys to New England’s offense on its opening drive against the Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Several reports throughout the week mapped out a scenario where Zappe was going to leapfrog Mac Jones on the QB depth chart, especially after Jones was benched for the fourth time in 11 games on Nov. 26 against the Giants.

Earlier this week, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Jones is “unlikely to play” against Los Angeles, with New England also drawing up a package of plays for Malik Cunningham.

New England elevated Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. The rookie QB/WR has not seen game action since his only appearance this season against the Raiders in Week 6. Cunningham saw two snaps at QB and four as a receiver in that 21-17 loss in Las Vegas.

Even though Jones will be on the outside looking in at reps at the start of Sunday’s game, he is still listed on the active roster.

Jones was pulled at halftime against the Giants after completing 12 of 21 pass attempts for 89 yards and two interceptions — with Zappe stepping in for the remainder of New England’s 10-7 loss.

Zappe completed nine of his 14 pass attempts against the Giants in the second half with an interception. In four total games this season, Zappe has completed 48.7 percent of his passes for 158 yards with two interceptions.

“He’s pretty consistent, about what it’s been all year,” Belichick told reporters Friday of Zappe’s performance. “He’s pretty even-keeled, not a lot of roller coaster with him.”

It remains to be seen if New England’s offense will — for the first time in a long time — avoid getting thrown for a loop with Zappe under center.