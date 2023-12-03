Patriots What the Patriots are saying about hip drop tackles after Rhamondre Stevenson’s injury "You see a lot of injuries coming from it. I don't know how you can necessarily eliminate that tackle." Rhamondre Stevenson was hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's loss. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Rhamondre Stevenson left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury that he sustained in the first quarter of the Patriots’ loss to the Chargers.

The hit that led to Stevenson’s injury appeared to be a hip drop tackle. Those sort of hits have been a popular topic in the NFL this season, with players having mixed views on whether they should be allowed.

Multiple Patriots players were asked about hip drop tackles after the game.

“There’s been a lot of rules changes since I’ve come into the league,” offensive lineman David Andrews said. ” Like, we used to be able to cut [block] in the perimeter. They used to be able to cut us in the perimeter. You’re talking about this like drop tackle or whatever people are talking about?”

“You’re going to eventually take away everything in the game, right? It’s the defense’s job to tackle guys, and I don’t think people are doing that with malicious intent. Eventually, you keep taking away certain plays, taking away this, taking away that. What’s going to be left of the game?”

Hip Drop tackle has to go.



Rhamondre Stevenson injures his ankle here. Couldn't finish the game. pic.twitter.com/B0AUUBBnfR — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 3, 2023

Injuries are an “unfortunate reality” of the game, Andrews added, saying that no one wants to see anyone get hurt.

Advertisement:

Running back Ezekiel Elliott acknowledged the safety concerns for that particular kind of tackle.

“You see a lot of injuries coming from it. I don’t know how you can necessarily eliminate that tackle,” Elliott said. “At some point it becomes two-hand touch. You’ve got a bunch of unnecessary roughness. I don’t know how guys come in and hit and make tackles now. It seems like there’s always a different rule with how they can play. But, you definitely don’t want to see guys getting hurt. Yeah, I don’t know.”

Peppers echoed a similar sentiment to Andrews, saying that injuries are part of the game and there are only so many rule changes that can be made without affecting the on-field product.

“People try to soften the game up. It’s football. Injuries are going to occur. Every team has them,” Peppers said. “Every team deals with them. It’s but so many ways you can tackle these guys already … Rhamondre will be all right, he’s a tough guy, but it’s football. However you can get a guy on the ground that’s legal, do it.”