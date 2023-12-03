Patriots Patriots vs. Chargers live updates: Will Bailey Zappe get the nod at quarterback? The Patriots will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Sunday against the Chargers. Bailey Zappe is reportedly expected to start on Sunday. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

Changes might be coming in Foxborough.

After yet another disastrous showing from New England’s offense last week at MetLife Stadium, the 2-9 Patriots could be rolling with a new starting quarterback moving forward.

With Bailey Zappe reportedly set to get the starting nod and Mac Jones “unlikely to play” in Week 13, New England will look to snap its four-game losing streak when it hosts the 4-7 Chargers at Gillette Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.

Even with the Chargers boasting plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, Justin Herbert has struggled against New England in the past — with the poised QB saddled with an 0-2 record with two touchdowns, four interceptions, and a dismal 52.8 rating in his career against the Patriots.

Los Angeles’ defense is also far from stout, allowing a league-worst 280 passing yards per game.

Still, it remains to be seen how New England’s offense under Zappe can take off, especially with Demario Douglas already ruled out on Sunday due to a concussion.

Here is Chad Finn’s Unconventional Preview of Patriots-Chargers.

Conor Roche also has a breakdown on six Chargers to watch for on Sunday.

Follow along here for live updates from Sunday’s matchup at Gillette Stadium, and check back once the game wraps for some early observations.

12:33: No real surprise, but Bailey Zappe is the starting QB in warmups.

12:31: A look at the Patriots’ O-line today:

Patriots OL in warmups:



LT Trent Brown

LG Cole Strange

C David Andrews

RG Sidy Sow

RT Mike Onwenu — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) December 3, 2023

12:23: Not surprising … but YIKES!

Patriots ticket watch: We're now down to $12 on TicketMaster pic.twitter.com/voDLbCcInB — Nick O'Malley (@nickjomalley) December 3, 2023

12:22: All three of Zappe, Cunningham, and Jones are out here for warmups.

12:17: Not … great from Chad Ryland.

Chad Ryland just missed five-straight kicks in warmups – 50 (wide left), 52 (wide right), 55 (wide left), 48 (wide right), 48 (wide right) — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) December 3, 2023

12:15: Warmups are underway at Gillette Stadium.

12:04: Looks like the Patriots are leaving no stone unturned in terms of QB options today.

11:49: Patriots inactives are out. Even with Zappe expected to start, Mac Jones will be active today. Will be interesting to see if he’s the backup or the third-string option for the Patriots.

11:30 a.m.: Greetings from a very rainy Gillette Stadium.