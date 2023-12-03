Rhamondre Stevenson leaves Patriots-Chargers game with apparent right ankle injury

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Rhamondre Stevenson had to be helped off the field Sunday after suffering an apparent right ankle injury late in the first quarter.
The Patriots running back fumbled the ball in Chargers territory and immediately rolled over in clear discomfort, unable to put weight on his leg. He skipped the medical tent and went directly to the locker room with help from his teammates.
New England initially listed him as questionable to return, then officially ruled him out later in the game.
Dr. Jesse Morse said there’s concern for a high-ankle sprain or an ankle fracture, noting that Stevenson’s left ankle got trapped under the defender, too.
Physical therapist Jeff Mueller said there’s also concern for valgus stress to the knee.
Stevenson is New England’s leading rusher on the season, with 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns.
