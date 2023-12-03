Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson leaves Patriots-Chargers game with apparent right ankle injury Stevenson needed help as he exited the field. Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots is attended to after suffering an injury in the first quarter Sunday. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Rhamondre Stevenson had to be helped off the field Sunday after suffering an apparent right ankle injury late in the first quarter.

The Patriots running back fumbled the ball in Chargers territory and immediately rolled over in clear discomfort, unable to put weight on his leg. He skipped the medical tent and went directly to the locker room with help from his teammates.

New England initially listed him as questionable to return, then officially ruled him out later in the game.

Here’s a closer look at injury to Rhamondre Stevenson. Had to be helped off the field and couldn’t put any weight on leg pic.twitter.com/Rn9oh8lEnS — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 3, 2023

Dr. Jesse Morse said there’s concern for a high-ankle sprain or an ankle fracture, noting that Stevenson’s left ankle got trapped under the defender, too.

Physical therapist Jeff Mueller said there’s also concern for valgus stress to the knee.

Stevenson is New England’s leading rusher on the season, with 156 carries for 619 yards and four touchdowns.