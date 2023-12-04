Patriots Bill Belichick responded to Rex Ryan’s claim about ‘The Patriot Way’ Belichick also answered questions about the talent level of the Patriots' roster, and the possibility of Malik Cunningham getting time at quarterback. Bill Belichick talking to Bailey Zappe during the Patriots' loss to the Chargers. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A day after being shut out at home for the second time in the 2023 season, Bill Belichick still had positive things to say about Bailey Zappe as the Patriots’ starting quarterback (stepping in for the benched Mac Jones).

“I thought he did some good things. Obviously we didn’t produce any points offensively, so that wasn’t good. But that wasn’t just him. That’s everybody,” Belichick told WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” regarding Zappe’s performance in the 6-0 loss to the Chargers. “So we just have to do a better job there, but no turnovers at the quarterback position. There were some positive plays. We just need to make more of them.”

The Patriots did not move the ball into the red zone during the entirety of the game, with Zappe — making his first start of the season — completing just 13 passes for 141 yards.

Now 2-10, the Patriots face a quick turnaround before playing the Steelers on Thursday. New England’s coach did not divulge if Zappe would start again.

“We’ll talk about the game plan here today,” Belichick told reporters in a press conference following his radio interview.

Malik Cunningham, the third Patriots quarterback, could also see time under certain circumstances.

“That’s an option,” Belichick told WEEI regarding Cunningham under center. “There are other players that are options as well. It’s just really a question of time and commitment, how much you can do and how well you can do it.

“We have some options here and we’ll look at it, and if we feel like there’s an advantage to be gained, then we’ll try to it,” he added. “If there isn’t, or we think [the advantage] is marginal, then we might not be able to do it. So we’ll just have to see how that goes.”

With New England last in the AFC standings, analysts are already looking beyond the current season.

Belichick was asked several bigger-picture questions about the Patriots during his radio interview. The most striking pertained to recent comments from former Bills and Jets head coach (and current ESPN analyst) Rex Ryan.

Ryan, speaking after New England’s 10-7 loss to the Giants in late November, said that he thought he understood why Patriots players looked “exhausted.”

“This team plays like they’re exhausted, and the ‘Patriot Way,’ that’s it. It exhausts these kids,” Ryan said during a “Get Up!” segment. “Tom Brady was the only reason you won anyway, alright. I’m just telling you the difference. Tom Brady was the difference.”

Does Belichick have a response to Ryan?

“I’m not really sure what he’s talking about,” he said. “Rex has never been with the Patriots. I’m not sure what that means either. Look we’re going to do the best we can to prepare the team and compete every week, so that’s what we’re going to do, whatever that is.”

One of the criticisms of Belichick’s roster management — especially in recent seasons — has been an inability to add enough talent around Jones (or whoever is at quarterback).

Asked about the quality of the roster — something Belichick has played a direct role in — the Patriots’ coach cited his team’s ability to stay in games.

“Yeah, I mean we’ve been in a lot of close games,” he explained. “We haven’t won them, so that’s what we are. Could those games have gone different, how far away are those from being different outcomes? I don’t know. They are what they are, but [we’ve] been in a lot of close games.”

As for New England’s lack of spending in comparison to other teams — the Patriots rank near the bottom of the league in salary cash spent in 2023 — Belichick dismissed conversation about a topic he doesn’t see as relevant in the short term as he prepares for a game in three days.

“Again, right now my focus is on getting ready for Pittsburgh,” he replied. “Those are much bigger and longer discussions that really aren’t relevant right now because there’s no spending to be done now, one way or the other. We’ll deal with Pittsburgh and talk about [the salary cap] and things like that, that’ll come up later.”

