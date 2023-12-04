Patriots missing several key playmakers on projected injury report ahead of Steelers game

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
The Patriots have a quick turnaround this week, with Bill Belichick’s 2-10 squad slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.
But if New England wants to try to snap a five-game losing streak and put Sunday’s miserable 6-0 defeat to the Chargers in the rearview mirror, it might have to do it without a few of their remaining playmakers on offense.
Even though New England did not practice on Monday, the team was required to release a projected injury report in the afternoon — with wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Deatrich Wise all tabbed as “did not participate” had a on-field session been held.
Here is New England’s full projected injury report:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle
CB Shaun Wade, Illness
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Chris Board, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh
WR DeVante Parker, Knee
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle
G Sidy Sow, Ankle
Douglas, Boutte, and Wise were all ruled out of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, with New England’s woeful offense clearly missing one of their few remaining dynamic pass-catchers in Douglas.
Stevenson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, with the running back needing help getting off the field after Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu put his full weight down on his leg off of a hip-drop tackle. Wade also exited midway through Sunday’s game due to illness.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stevenson suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday and will undergo an MRI to determine how long he will remain on the shelf. Schefter added that X-rays on Stevenson’s ankle were negative, but no timeline has been set as far as his recovery.
Both Parker and Smith-Schuster were new additions to the injury report, with their potential absences on Thursday further hampering Bailey Zappe and a Patriots offense that put up a goose egg against Los Angeles.
Trent Brown has been limited throughout the season due to several injuries, including ankle and knee issues. But the team’s latest injury report adds an hand injury to his docket, with the left tackle rotating with fellow tackle Conor McDermott against the Chargers in order to lessen his workload.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.