Patriots missing several key playmakers on projected injury report ahead of Steelers game Rhamondre Stevenson was one of several Patriots listed on Monday's projected injury report. Rhamondre Stevenson was injured in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Patriots have a quick turnaround this week, with Bill Belichick’s 2-10 squad slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium.

But if New England wants to try to snap a five-game losing streak and put Sunday’s miserable 6-0 defeat to the Chargers in the rearview mirror, it might have to do it without a few of their remaining playmakers on offense.

Even though New England did not practice on Monday, the team was required to release a projected injury report in the afternoon — with wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Deatrich Wise all tabbed as “did not participate” had a on-field session been held.

Here is New England’s full projected injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Illness

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

Douglas, Boutte, and Wise were all ruled out of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, with New England’s woeful offense clearly missing one of their few remaining dynamic pass-catchers in Douglas.

Stevenson was injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury, with the running back needing help getting off the field after Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu put his full weight down on his leg off of a hip-drop tackle. Wade also exited midway through Sunday’s game due to illness.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stevenson suffered a sprained ankle on Sunday and will undergo an MRI to determine how long he will remain on the shelf. Schefter added that X-rays on Stevenson’s ankle were negative, but no timeline has been set as far as his recovery.

Both Parker and Smith-Schuster were new additions to the injury report, with their potential absences on Thursday further hampering Bailey Zappe and a Patriots offense that put up a goose egg against Los Angeles.

Trent Brown has been limited throughout the season due to several injuries, including ankle and knee issues. But the team’s latest injury report adds an hand injury to his docket, with the left tackle rotating with fellow tackle Conor McDermott against the Chargers in order to lessen his workload.

